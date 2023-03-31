There are not only Chromebooks but also mini hosts equipped with Google ChromeOS. A few days ago, ASUS officially announced the launch of Chromebox 5, which has a relatively large improvement over the previous generation in terms of processor and other configurations, and also has some special features.

First of all, it is all 12th generation Alder Lake processors in processor configuration. The highest configuration is Core i7-1260P, which is a 28W, 4 P-Core + 8 E-Core processor. To be honest, for ChromeOS, a browser-based operating system, this configuration is actually a bit more than up. In addition, ASUS also provides two 28W processors, i5-1240P and i3-1220P, and Celeron 7305, which is an entry-level processor with a TDP of 15W and a core count of 1 P-Core + 4 E- Core.



In terms of memory, models equipped with Core processors provide two SODIMM slots, while models with Celeron processors only have one, so the maximum memory capacity they support is also different. However, in terms of storage, they all have an M.2 2280 slot, which is a PCIe4 x4 specification.

Perhaps the most commendable aspect of the Chromebox 5 is the I/O interface. It is equipped with 2 HDMIs, 1 DP1.4, MicroSD card reader, 4 USB Type-A front and rear…even a Thunderbolt 4 interface! In addition, it also designed a Qi wireless charging pad with a maximum of 15W on the top, which will be a useful feature if the user’s mobile phone supports wireless charging.



At the same time, ASUS also emphasized that Chromebox 5 has IT management functions that simplify operations, as well as enterprise-level security measures. Like some mini consoles, the Chromebox 5 is a device designed for business and education. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s totally unsuitable for normal users.

