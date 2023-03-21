As an outsider in the ASUS Radeon RX family of graphics cards, TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX pushes the new series to unprecedented levels of performance. This card has a footprint of 3.63 slots and offers a whopping 6,144 stream processors. The new TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the perfect choice for those looking for generous bandwidth and plenty of VRAM, offering both aspects: an impressive 24GB of GDDR6 memory and a 384-bit memory interface.

Its solid materials and reinforced structure make the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX a tough warrior. Its exceptionally strong construction is more than up to the task of protecting the PCB from sagging and flexing. This is demonstrated by the rigid die-cast frame to which a sturdy backplate and cover are hinged, both made of aluminum. ASUS has also included a practical video card support in the package, in order to keep it perfectly aligned over time.

A new cooling system design allows the GPU to run smoothly and quietly at full capacity. A larger vent on the backplate opens up even more room for airflow. Additionally, the total heat dissipation area has been increased by 22.8%, and an opening extended along the entire edge of the backplate allows even more air to flow through the fins from the Axial-tech fans.

The fans are also larger and more effective in this generation, providing 13.8% more airflow and 8% more static pressure than the previous generation, all while spinning at a high RPM lower and producing an equally contained noise. A Dual BIOS switch allows users to choose between “performance” or “quiet” modes, while also being able to directly intervene with manual changes through the ASUS GPU Tweak III software.

Advanced connectivity allows you to take full advantage of the latest gaming monitors on the market. On the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX ASUS provides one HDMI 2.1 port and a trio of DisplayPort 2.1 ports.

To provide the necessary power, the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card uses three 8-pin power connectors. This system offers robust power delivery with 20K class capacitors and an array of high voltage power stages arranged in a 17+4 configuration. In addition, the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process ensures long-lasting reliability that lives up to the TUF name, ensuring every user that their card will be able to play games for years to come. .

TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX progressively available starting from the launch at the ASUS Gold Stores, the resellers participating in the Powered by ASUS Program and the main ASUS Commercial Partners at a recommended retail price of €1,299.