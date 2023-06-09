ASUS Announces Zenfone 10 Virtual Launch Event on June 29 • Techzilla

ASUS has announced the virtual launch event of the highly anticipated Zenfone 10 which is scheduled for June 29, 2023 at 15:00, this event will showcase the powerful new compact smartphone that brings together the latest mobile technology, improved camera system, new features and software enhancements, and much more. Zenfone 10 promises a smarter and more feature-rich smartphone experience, with an outstanding camera system and a number of interesting surprises.

Zenfone 10 redefines the expectations of compact smartphones, combining cutting-edge technology with a comfortable, elegant and modern design. Inside is a powerhouse, captained from the latest Snapdragon1 8 Gen 2which offers significantly improved performance and speed over the previous generation.

Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled by Zenfone 10’s improved camera system, which incorporates technology that ensures users take stunning photos and videos in any environment. Whether it’s low-light photography or professional-level portraiture, Zenfone 10’s camera system delivers exceptional results, all in the palm of your hand.

But it doesn’t end there. ASUS has empowered Zenfone 10 with even greater intelligence, leveraging advanced AI features to elevate the user experience to new levels. From advanced UI changes to smart camera features, Zenfone 10 adapts to your needs and preferences and helps make every interaction intuitive and effortless.

The launch event of Zenfone 10 will be streamed online, allowing technology enthusiasts from all over the world to witness the unveiling of this innovative device. Mark your calendars for June 29, 2023, 3pm and join us at https://asus.click/Zenfone10.pr to be among the first to discover Zenfone 10.

To better celebrate the arrival of the new Zenfone 10, ASUS has organized the promoZENSUMMER. A unique opportunity to take advantage of many offers that will be updated every week, starting from today until June 29th.

Stay up to date on flash offers ed pricing errorsfollow your Telegram!