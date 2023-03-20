ASUS has announced the Radeon RX 7900 XT, the first two graphics cards in the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series product line. Integrating more streaming processors and higher bandwidth memory interfaces than the previous generation, it is able to ensure high energy efficiency and deliver outstanding performance to sustain up to 4K games with high frame rates in the most demanding titles, thus ready to contend for a place of honor in any self-respecting “gaming rig”.

TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT offers several key upgrades over the previous Radeon RX 6900 XT, including larger memory with a whopping 20GB GDDR6 RAM, 5,376 stream processors as well as a larger 320-bit memory interface. The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX structure includes many of the new design elements of the video card. From the die-cast chassis, to its lid, to the aluminum backplate and 3.63-slot design. Not forgetting the updated 3D TUF logo in acrylic with ARGB lighting on the edge of the lid, all to offer a complete set of the latest ASUS innovations.

The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card flexes its muscles when it comes to thermal performance. At the same TBP (Total Board Power) as the previous Radeon RX 6900 XT, the new graphics card runs cooler under load and, therefore, produces similar noise levels while offering increased performance.

Radeon RX 7900 XT will be progressively available starting from the launch at ASUS Gold Stores, resellers participating in the Powered by ASUS Program and main ASUS Commercial Partners at a suggested retail price of €1,249.