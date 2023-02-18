ASUS

ASUS is launching discounts on two notebooks on Amazon, namely the Vivobook S14 Flip and the popular Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in the past. The former is equipped with an ErgoLift screen hinge that can rotate the screen 360 degrees. It has both tablet and notebook functions. The OLED screen on the latter is bright and colorful, and it is worth starting with users who lack a commercial laptop.

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip is equipped with a 14-inch NanoEdge narrow-frame FHD touch screen with TÜV Rheinland anti-blue light certification. It is equipped with a stepless 360-degree ErgoLift screen hinge that has been tested by ASUS to withstand 20,000 rotations, allowing you to decide which angle to use with confidence. And posture use it to enjoy work or play.

In terms of specifications, the Vivobook S14 Flip is equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. At the same time, it has a built-in AMD Radeon graphics chip, and its performance is sufficient to meet basic entertainment needs. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and is equipped with a USB-C that supports PD/DisplayPort function, a USB-A 3.2 and a USB-A 2.0 port, as well as HDMI 2.0b and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is now reduced from the original price of US$680 to US$540, which can save US$140.

Click here to buy ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip — US$540

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with a 13.3-inch OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 cinema-level color gamut. It not only supports Dolby Vison HDR, but also has obtained PANTONE and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications, plus it supports Dolby Atmos sound effects. A speaker can bring users an excellent audio-visual experience, making it more engaging to watch dramas and movies.

In terms of specifications, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC. The operating system uses Window 11 S mode. It is no problem to use it to handle paperwork and watch videos. In terms of connectivity, there are two USB-C ports, which are both DisplayPort display output functions, and also have a 3.5mm audio interface and a microSD card reader.

Now the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is reduced from the original price of US$600 to US$352, which is quite worth buying.

Click here to buy ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED — US$352