ASUS contributes to the decarbonisation of the global economy: here are the objectives

There is not only the launch of Zenbook 14 OLED for ASUS at the end of 2023. In fact, the well-known company also wanted to take stock of the situation regarding the path undertaken towards the decarbonisation of the global economy.

Press release: Milan, December 12, 2023 – ASUS announced today that its emissions reduction targets have been recognized by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). This validation means that ASUS’ targets are in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, a crucial value compared to pre-industrial levels of global warming to ensure a more sustainable world.

ASUS also announced its commitment to setting goals of long-term emissions reduction with the SBTi on track to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Additionally, the company has become a member of the United Nations Race to Zero campaign.

The SBTi was launched by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). The initiative provides scientific approaches that can be certified for limit global warming. Goals are considered science-based if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, namely limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The Race to Zero is a global campaign to mobilize leadership and support from businesses, cities, regions and investors to create a healthy, resilient and carbon-neutral recovery that prevents future threats, creates decent jobs and enables sustainable and inclusive growth.

SBTi and the United Nations Race to Zero campaign

Regarding the emissions reduction targets validated by the SBTi, ASUS has completed an inventory of the greenhouse gases (GHG) emitted by the brand in terms of Scope 1, 2 and 3, and has also developed clear objectives to reduce them.

For its short-term goals, the ASUS group is committed to reduce by 50% by 2030compared to 2021, its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, within the same timeframe, ASUS has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, including purchased goods and services and the use of the products sold.

In parallel with the validation of the SBTi, ASUS became a member of the United Nations Race to Zero campaign. As part of this initiative, ASUS will jointly monitor its commitment to SBTi in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement: limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

ASUS Group strives to achieve robust short-term emissions reduction targets through rigorous planned actions and contributes to the decarbonisation of the global economy. As a result, the group will implement a transparent action plan that includes improving energy efficiency, requiring suppliers to reduce emissions and adopting renewable energy. Finally, the group intends to invest in innovative technologies to eliminate residual emissions and gradually move towards Net Zero.

Continuous actions for sustainability

The validation of the SBTi is further confirmation of the ambitious ASUS commitment to sustainability. For example, over the past two years, the company has published independent reports from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). These reports address the company’s climate risk management and opportunities and then transparently disclose its climate actions to stakeholders so they can better understand climate-related financial information.

Furthermore, ASUS has received the EPEAT Climate+ Champion certification thanks to its ongoing efforts to offer verifiable low-emission products. These actions include increasing the energy efficiency of products, using renewable energy sources and providing verified reports on the carbon footprint of products.

Further proof of the success of ASUS’ sustainability work is its inclusion, for the second consecutive year, in the ranking of Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific compiled by the Financial Times and Statista and in TIME’s list of the World‘s Best Companies of 2023, which uses sustainability as one of its main criteria.