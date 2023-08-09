Home » ASUS Ends Bootloader Unlocking for Zenfone Phones, Raises Concerns for Gamers
ASUS Ends Bootloader Unlocking for Zenfone Phones, Raises Concerns for Gamers

For netizens who like to play games, unlocking the Bootloader can provide more possibilities for Android phones. In the past, ASUS mobile phones have always allowed users to unlock the Bootloader by themselves, but this arrangement seems to have come to an end. Recently, some users tried to unlock the Bootloader but to no avail. As a result, ASUS officially stated that the relevant functions are no longer available.

Official reply to stop unlocking

According to the website Android Authority, the Zenfone 9 user inquired about Bootloader unlocking information from ASUS, and received an email reply from the official customer service staff, saying that neither Zenfone 9 nor Zenfone 10 phones will provide Bootloader unlocking, and the same will be true for future Zenfone phones Bootloader unlocking is no longer supported. It cannot be unlocked to obtain Root privileges. Although users cannot install ROMs developed by third parties or modify the system, it is more secure in terms of security.

Transfer Unlock Tool Q3 Recovery

There is no official announcement about ASUS’s cancellation of Bootloader unlocking. Netizens in the Reddit discussion area said that ASUS’s developer liaison personnel have not heard of the above-mentioned changes. They revealed that the server of the unlocking tool is currently under maintenance and is expected to be released on the third day of this year. Season resumed normal operations. Netizens who like to play ROM may want to pay attention to the follow-up developments before buying a new ASUS machine.

Source: gizmochina

