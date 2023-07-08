ASUS Expands Its Range with the Expertbook B3: An Affordable Windows Tablet with ARM Processor

ASUS Launches New Expertbook B3 Tablet with ARM Processor

When it comes to tablet computers, the first two names that come to mind are Android and iPad. However, there is another contender in the market that often gets overlooked – Windows tablets. And even within the realm of Windows tablets, those with ARM processors are particularly unpopular. But that hasn’t stopped ASUS from releasing their latest offering, the Expertbook B3, in an attempt to cater to this niche audience.

The Expertbook B3 boasts a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. Powered by the Snapdragon 7C Gen2 8-core processing device, this tablet is equipped with 8GB of DDR4X RAM and offers 128GB of eMMC storage. In terms of weight, the Expertbook B3 is impressively light, weighing in at just 590g without any accessories.

However, unlike its competitors such as the Surface, the Expertbook B3 cannot stand up on its own. Instead, it requires a backrest cover to provide an upright or horizontal position, adding to its overall weight. Despite this limitation, ASUS has made sure to include a magnetic keyboard and a built-in stylus with the tablet.

The most enticing aspect of the Expertbook B3, however, is its price tag. Priced at only $3,999, it is more affordable than the iPad when considering the full set. This makes it an attractive option for those who need a tablet for simple paperwork or are looking for a budget-friendly alternative.

For those interested in purchasing the ASUS Expertbook B3, it can be found under the query “Draco”. While Windows tablets with ARM processors may not be the most popular choice among consumers, ASUS is confident that their latest offering will provide a reliable and affordable option for those in need of a new tablet device.