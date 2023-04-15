ASUS is the first to release 3 new 2023 gaming screens under the ROG Gaming series in Taiwan, all 3 are 27 inches, including the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM screen announced at CES at the beginning of the year, using OLED panels with 1440p resolution and supporting 99% DCI-P3 color In the HDR mode, the peak brightness can reach 1,000nits, and it has a response time of 0.03 milliseconds and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The price is also the highest among the three screens this time, at $36,900 Taiwan dollars, about $9,200 Hong Kong dollars. The other two new screens are equipped with Fast IPS panels, have a response time of 1 milliseconds, and are DisplayHDR 600 certified. ROG Swift PG27UQR uses a 4K resolution panel, supports up to 160Hz refresh rate, 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is priced at NT$22,900, approximately HK$5,800. The last ROG Strix XG27AQMR uses a 1440p resolution panel, supports a maximum refresh rate of 300Hz, and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is priced at NT$20,900, approximately HK$5,300.