ASUS launched ROG Rapture GT6, the first gaming mesh router, which provides three-stage game acceleration, VPN Fusion and other functions

ASUS launched ROG Rapture GT6, the first gaming mesh router, which provides three-stage game acceleration, VPN Fusion and other functions #ROG Rapyure GT6 (188287)

Wi-Fi Mesh technology enables multiple routers to use a single Wi-Fi SSID, providing users with a large number of spaces with a convenient Wi-Fi network experience; ASUS ROG announced the launch of the first gaming Mesh router ROG Rapyure GT6, emphasizing It can expand the signal range to 165 pings and provide a bandwidth of up to 10,000Mbps. It also has a number of game-related network management functions and has Aura RGB lighting effects.

ROG Rapyure GT6 will be the first to launch “Yefeng Black” on January 18, and “Moonlight White” will be launched in February, with a suggested price of 18,900 yuan, and free home installation services for consumers

▲ ROG Rapyure GT6 has a 9-antenna design and can aggregate 2 1G LANs

ROG Rapyure GT6 uses a 1.7GHz triple-core processor, equipped with 9 hidden antennas, has the exclusive ASUS RangeBoost Plus signal enhancement technology, and has a 2.5Gbps connection port, which can aggregate 2 1G LANs to provide 2G LAN, and built-in three segments The game acceleration and VPN Fusion functions can reduce the delay and ping value, and the top and bottom of the fuselage are equipped with ventilation grilles. The oblique rain patterns on both sides are aligned with the internal radiator, which is both beautiful and enhanced air convection. In addition, it also has Trend Micro’s lifetime ASUS AiProtecyion Pro anti-virus function, Instant Guard information security protection and WPA3 encryption.

