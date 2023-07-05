ASUS Launches ROG Strix and Dual GeForce RTX 4060: A New Performance Benchmark for Mainstream Game Cards

Title: ASUS Launches New GF RTX 4060 Graphics Cards, Including ROG Strix and Dual Models

Subtitle: NVIDIA boosts performance benchmark with the new ADA architecture

[City], [Date] – ASUS has unveiled its latest lineup of graphics cards, including the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB and the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB. These new cards are built to complement the recently released NVIDIA GF RTX 4060, as the company aims to refresh the performance benchmark of 1080p mainstream game cards.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB is the flagship design in ASUS’ new lineup. With a giant heat sink similar to the ROG STRIX RTX 4060 Ti and 4080, this powerful card boasts a heat dissipation design that ensures efficient cooling even during demanding tasks. The RTX 4060, powered by the AD107 core, consumes only 120W. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB comes with interesting features like Aura Sync RGB lighting and the ability to control two chassis fans simultaneously. However, it’s worth noting that it occupies a 3.1 slot and measures 311.4mm in length. The core clock frequency of the OC version is increased to 2,670MHz, with the potential to reach 2,700MHz using the “GPU Tweak III” software.

On the other hand, the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB offers a balanced design and price. It comes in a 2.5-slot design and has a length of 227mm, making it suitable for most small and medium-sized chassis. The OC version of this card features a core acceleration clock of 2,505MHz, which can be boosted to 2,535MHz using the “GPU Tweak III” software. The Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB has two Axial-tech fans that stop at low load or switch to low-noise speed mode when necessary. The measured temperature under game load is around 58 degrees Celsius.

Both models of the GF RTX 4060 come with 8GB 128-bit GDDR6 memory and support DLSS 3 frame generation. In supported games and applications, the performance of these cards is said to be more than 1.7 times higher than the previous generation RTX 3060 8GB, and nearly 1.2 times better in other scenarios.

ASUS’ new graphics cards are built on the NVIDIA ADA architecture, which utilizes the TSMC 4N process. NVIDIA has taken a more aggressive market positioning strategy with this architecture, using fewer CUDA, RT, and Tensor cores in alternative models of the same level to achieve higher performance. This generation of graphics cards promises a significant boost in performance compared to its predecessors, making it an attractive option for gamers and content creators alike.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB is priced at $3,099, while the Dual GeForce RTX 4060 OC 8GB comes with a price tag of $2,599.

For more information, please contact ASUS HK at 3582 4770.

Note: The testing platform used in the article included a Core i9-13900K processor, ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 EXTREME motherboard, and HYPERX FURY DDR5-6000 16GBx2 memory.

About ASUS:

ASUS is a leading manufacturer of computer hardware and electronics. Founded in 1989, the company is known for its innovative products and commitment to quality. ASUS offers a wide range of products, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, and smartphones, catering to the needs of gamers, professionals, and everyday users.

###

