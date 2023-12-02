ASUS PG27AQDM in the test, the best OLED monitor for gamers!

OLED PC monitors are still an absolute rarity in the PC sector! But there are increasingly interesting models here.

We have already looked at two models from LG and Philips, which also delivered a fantastic picture, but were not entirely without their weaknesses.

In particular, the brightness of both monitors was rather manageable apart from HDR mode. But the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is supposed to do this better!

Thanks to better cooling and power supply, it should offer a constant high brightness and reduce the risk of burn-in.

There is also a 2K resolution and 240 Hz!

Sounds very good at first! But what does it look like in practice?

ASUS PG27AQDM im Test

The ASUS PG27AQDM obviously belongs to the ASUS Gaming series. The monitor is designed to be very eye-catching.

We have its very angular and “hard” design, with RGB LEDs that can illuminate your desk (can be controlled or switched off via software).

However, the monitor is also very sturdy! The base in particular makes a very good impression!

This means the monitor can be adjusted in height and positioned vertically.

There are big plus points for the control buttons. So we have two buttons as well as a small joystick! Both the buttons and the joystick are easily accessible and ASUS OSD is very good!

connections

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM has the following connections:

2x HDMI 2.0 (maximum 120Hz!) 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (full 240Hz) 2x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.0 input 1x 3.5mm audio output

It’s a bit of a shame that we only have HDMI 2.0 here, so a maximum of 2K 120Hz. Certainly sufficient for consoles etc., but you should connect your PC or notebook via DisplayPort if possible.

Technical data

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM

OLED “MLA-OLED” (Mikrolinsen-OLED)

26,5″/​67,3cm

2560×1440 Pixel

16:9 Format

240 Hz

10bit Farben

450cd/​m² (typisch)

1.000cd/​m² (HDR)

The PG27AQDM uses an OLED panel from LG, the LW270AHQ-ERG2. This is an RGBW panel.

RGBW? In addition to a red, green and blue pixel, we also always have a white pixel. There are four pixels in each group. The additional white pixel is intended to help increase the brightness a little, which LG likes to use with its OLEDs.

Subjectively, this didn’t bother me. The additional white pixel is not noticeable. The text image is also good so far.

Color gamut and calibration

ASUS only advertises 135% sRGB color space coverage for the PG27AQDM. We have no information about DCI-P3 or AdobeRGB.

However, this is an OLED and if there’s one thing OLEDs can do, besides great contrast, it’s colors.

Therefore, it is not surprising that according to my measuring device we get 100% sRGB, 90% AdobeRGB and 96% DCI-P3 color space coverage!

These are very good values! I’ve seen slightly better values ​​from high-end monitors, but the PG27AQDM is clearly in the top 10% of all monitors.

This would also make it suitable for photo and video editing, but I have to make it clear that it is “difficult” for this purpose.

Why? The calibration!

In gaming modes the calibration is absolutely wild! Subjectively, the monitor looks fantastic, but the colors are oversaturated when viewed neutrally and so the monitor cannot be used for photo and video editing!

However, ASUS advertises “Color Accuracy :△E

It comes with an sRGB mode, which subjectively doesn’t look good! Colors appear very dull, especially in comparison to the other modes.

However, in this mode the colors are actually relatively accurate!

In short, subjectively the image on the monitor is fantastic! Colors are rich and clear, but this isn’t my first choice for photo or video editing. The other OLED monitors I tested would probably be better here.

Important! You can greatly improve the calibration by activating the constant brightness option. This won’t be fantastic, but it will be significantly better outside of sRGB mode. The monitor would be so useful for hobby photo and video editing.

brightness

With OLED monitors we usually have two brightness specifications. We have a “peak” HDR brightness and a constant brightness.

The HDR brightness is usually extremely high, but is usually a bit unrealistic because not all games support (good) HDR.

The regular brightness, however, is usually very low for OLED monitors. Here some examples:

209 or 245 cd/m² is at most acceptable! That’s why I was very excited about the ASUS, because they advertise up to 400 cd/m².

Unfortunately, my subjective assessment and the measured values ​​differ somewhat here. So we get 251 cd/m² or 275 cd/m², which is a little more than the other models, but still falls short of ASUS’ specifications.

How come? The monitor inherently adjusts its brightness depending on the white content, even outside of HDR mode. If you only have a small white window, it will be brighter than if you maximize the window.

You can switch off this behavior! Here the monitor has a constant brightness of around 251 cd/m². With a 50% white content it comes to 275 cd/m².

This makes it appear brighter in everyday life than it actually is, as you rarely see an image that is 100% white in front of you.

Subjectively, the PG27AQDM is significantly brighter than the Philips 8000 27E1N8900 or the LG 27GR95QE!

As far as the measured values ​​are concerned, 275 cd/m² is ok, but not outstanding either.

The PG27AQDM also supports HDR at up to 1000 cd/m², which is very impressive! If you have HDR content, you can expect it to look fantastic, even if we only have an HDR10 certification.

Contrast, perfect!

The big special feature of OLED monitors is the perfect black. With OLED monitors, each pixel can be controlled separately in terms of brightness and can also be switched off accordingly.

So if a pixel is “black”, it is simply switched off. This would not be possible with a monitor with an IPS, TN or VA panel. There is a backlight here, which is always on, even when the pixels switch to “black”.

With an OLED monitor like the ASUS PG27AQDM, we have an “infinitely” high contrast.

Strictly speaking, my measuring device shows the contrast at 19190: 1, which is at least 19x higher than any IPS monitor.

Subjective assessment, in practice

Purely subjectively, I would say that the ASUS PG27AQDM is the best OLED monitor I have ever had in front of me for gaming/media use! The monitor looks incredibly bright and powerful.

The combination of 2K resolution and 240 Hz is perfect for gaming! Especially since the response times of OLED monitors surpass even the best IPS models.

Although that is not necessarily entirely true. Of course, there is also a delay due to the monitor’s electronics, but the OLED panel itself can react immediately. The biggest advantage in practice here is an uncanny clarity of movement. This is a big advantage, especially in fast games, shooters of all APEX, Fortnight types.

This is one of the reasons why gaming on an OLED monitor appears very “crisp” and responsive in a way that is not possible even on the best IPS monitors.

Games also look fantastic! Here I’m of course talking about games like Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo 4, etc. Especially games that have a lot of contrast, like Diablo 4, simply look outstanding and “deeper” on an OLED monitor.

Even better if the games support HDR!

This is difficult to describe without you seeing it yourself, but believe me, an OLED monitor like this is something completely different in gaming, even compared to good normal monitors.

Burn in?

An image can burn in on OLED monitors. When this happens, you have shadows and contours in the image that won’t go away.

This is also the reason why we hardly have any OLED PC monitors. On the PC you have a lot of static elements.

This is also a danger with all OLED monitors from all manufacturers. However, the current models are a lot more resistant to burn-in.

The PG27AQDM also offers various protection and “cleaning modes” that are intended to prevent burn-in such as Pixel Shift etc.

In general, I have a good feeling about the PG27AQDM in terms of protection against burn-in.

Nevertheless, things like dark mode etc. are always recommended for OLED monitors.

Power consumption

The power consumption of the PG27AQDM varies depending on the image content! This is typical OLED behavior. With a completely black image we only have a consumption of just over 12W.

Below you can see the power consumption for a few everyday applications.

Depending on the application and image content, power consumption can fluctuate massively even with the same brightness setting.

For example, consumption varies between 30.2W for a dark photo and 51.1W for a Word document at 100% brightness.

Conclusion

For gaming, the ASUS PG27AQDM is the best monitor I have tested so far! I think this is enough of a statement.

OLED + 2K resolution + 240 Hz is simply fantastic for gaming. OLED monitors have an outstanding response time, 2K resolution is a nice mix of sharpness and “easy to drive” and 240 Hz is decent even for eSports enthusiasts.

The image quality is also great. The monitor has great colors and also looks very bright.

The constant maximum brightness of 251 cd/m² or 275 cd/m² isn’t fantastic, but it’s “OK” and quite a bit brighter than other OLED models. The HDR brightness is of course significantly higher.

Only the calibration and color space coverage is slightly worse than other OLED models. I would therefore recommend the PG27AQDM primarily for gaming and media use and less for “content creation”, although the latter is certainly possible with a few adjusted settings.

Bottom line, the ASUS PG27AQDM is a fantastic monitor for gaming! OLED is simply fantastic, especially when it is implemented as well as here.

POSITIVE

Hervoragendes OLED Panel

Very good color gamut 100% sRGB, 90% AdobeRGB and 96% DCI-P3

SDR brightness usable for an OLED monitor…

2K resolution and 240 Hz

Very good OSD

Good stand

NEGATIVE

….. which at 275 cd/m² isn’t gigantic either

calibration

