The end of March every year is a day of fear for technology and media workers, because many companies will announce new products that seem to be real on April Fool’s Day. Most of the time, the purpose is to attract the attention of netizens or make fun of them, but sometimes the release date is too early or too late. If it is too late, the media will “fly the car” and report the April Fool’s Day joke seriously. However, the trailer uploaded by ASUS on April Fool’s Day is a genuine new product.

Misunderstood as an April Fool’s Day joke

Just when some media and netizens thought that ASUS released the video of ROG ALLY game console on April Fool’s Day, it was purely for the purpose of pranking people, but ASUS later confirmed that ROG ALLY is real and will be officially launched in a short time. Although ASUS has not mentioned the actual release schedule for the time being, Best Buy, a chain retailer, has prepared a pre-order page, proving that this game console using AMD processors and pre-loaded with Windows 11 system is not far from the official launch.

It’s real, it’s coming later

The imaginary enemy of ASUS ROG ALLY is believed to be Steam Deck. According to YouTuber Dave2D who tried ROG ALLY’s early prototype, the new machine uses the same custom Zen 4 APU as AMD Ryzen 7000 architecture, and has the same built-in RDNA as RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX 3 graphics cards, the handheld is equipped with a 7-inch 1080p screen and supports 120Hz refresh rate, but the body is smaller and lighter than Steam Deck, and it is quieter.

