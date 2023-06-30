ASUS presents Zenfone 10, a top-of-the-range and compact smartphone

ASUS today announced the powerful new Zenfone 10, the latest generation of the iconic 5.9-inch smartphone that redefines the compact smartphone segment.

Zenfone 10 ushers in a new era where compact means powerful and small is the new big. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, along with the latest LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 ROM technologies for top-notch performance. But what is most surprising is the battery life, increased by almost 13%, without any change in its capacity. Convenient Qi-compatible wireless charging has also been added.

Zenfone 10’s advanced 144Hz AMOLED display delivers ultra-vivid colors in any condition, and the images have been further refined in collaboration with leading visual processing company Pixelworks.

The camera system of Zenfone 10 has been updated, incorporating the latest 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal 2.0 and new algorithms to obtain professional quality videos. To usher in the next generation of mobile video, there is also a new Adaptive EIS electronic image stabilization system, as well as 3D surround recording capabilities thanks to OZO Audio. Selfie capabilities have also been significantly improved, with a 32MP front camera featuring an RGBW sensor and large 1.4μm pixels for exceptional image capture in low-light conditions.

Zenfone 10 is even smarter, thanks to new and advanced artificial intelligence functions to further improve the user experience. From advanced UI changes to smart camera features, Zenfone 10 adapts to your needs and preferences and helps make every interaction intuitive and effortless.

The elegant Zenfone 10 is available in five colors, including three new shades, all inspired by the colors of the planet. It’s also built with sustainability in mind, with the back cover using eco-friendly bio-based polycarbonate materials and a higher percentage of recyclable packaging.

Designed for one-handed use, it is powered by the latest generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and includes high-performance LPDDR5X 8533Mbps RAM and USF 4.0 ROM technology, so users don’t have to compromise when choosing a phone that fits in the palm of their hand. Thanks to the Snapdragon Elite Gaming functions, Zenfone 10 also allows you to enjoy a truly fluid gaming experience.

Zenfone 10’s advanced 144Hz AMOLED display delivers incredible color accuracy with Delta E world-record color accuracy.

Zenfone 10 has three new nature-inspired colors – Aurora Green, Eclipse Red and Comet White – joining the ever-popular Starry Blue and Midnight Black.

The 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal 2.0 in the 50 MP rear camera allows you to get even more stable videos, free from blur and vibration, even when the camera is moving. This innovative OIS gimbal monitors Zenfone 10’s movements, in every direction, and uses this information to adjust the entire camera module in real time. It is able to compensate for shifts of up to +/- 3°, thus helping to make even the most lively action homogeneous, without optical distortions or “ghosting”. Combined with ultra-fast autofocus technology – which focuses quickly and reacts smoothly in any scenario – and EIS algorithms, Zenfone 10 delivers super-smooth, professional-looking action shots no matter the subject. .

The new Adaptive EIS technology adds to the superior anti-shake capabilities of the 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0. This uses the built-in gyroscope to detect motion, allowing for dynamic adjustments to the size of the field of view to keep videos stable at all times.

OZO Audio technology gives you the ability to eliminate wind noise for crystal-clear outdoor recordings or capture immersive, high-fidelity 3D Surround spatial audio.

Zenfone 10’s 32MP front camera now features an RGBW sensor with large 1.4μm pixels, which delivers outstanding low-light performance. The white pixels are added to the traditional RGB pixels, improving the overall image quality when taking pictures in a dimly lit environment. Advanced night scene algorithms help you take night vision-quality selfies. When taking selfies at night or indoors with Zenfone 10, close-up subjects have a natural skin tone, clear outlines, and well-defined highlights and shadows. Lighting and background details are also fully preserved.

Other camera modes have also been improved. Portrait mode has been updated with more flexible zoom options, and Light Trail mode now allows users to take pro-level photos handheld, without the need for a tripod.

Thanks to the use of energy-efficient CPU and components, we have improved the battery life of Zenfone 10 by up to 12.9%, while having the same 4300mAh battery capacity as its predecessor.

A new 30W HyperCharge feature has also been added for maximum charging performance, and for convenience, Zenfone 10 now also supports wireless charging via any Qi-compatible wireless charger.

ASUS Zenfone 10 will be available in the 8/128GB version for €799

ASUS Zenfone 10 will be available in the 8/256GB version for €849

ASUS Zenfone 10 will be available in the 16/512GB version for €929

On the occasion of the launch, ASUS organized the FREE UPGRADE promo to offer users extra storage and memory cuts: the 8/256 version will be available for €799 and the 16/512 version for €849.

You can buy ASUS Zenfone 10 in pre-order on the official website:

Zenfone 10 will be available in ASUS Gold Stores from July 2023.

