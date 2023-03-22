ASUS Republic of Gamers has announced the availability in Italy of the new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023), a gaming laptop designed and built for gamers and game developers. The new Zephyrus Duo 16 runs the latest game engines such as Unity and Autodesk.

The new ROG machine features an A processorMD Ryzen 9 7945HX e una GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop.

ROG Zephyrus Duo features the iconic improved second screen. With just the opening movement of the laptop, the screen, thanks to a specially designed hinge, slides back until it is flush with the main display. The screen stops at a right angle of 13°. Also, the new Gorilla Glass DXC reduces surface reflections and increases its solidity by over 40% for better scratch resistance. Glare Reduction allows you to set the brightness to a lower level, even when using in bright, outdoor environments.

The very high presentations of ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 are safeguarded by ROG Intelligent Cooling, the cooling system that thanks to Conductonaut Extreme di Thermal Grizzly improves on standard thermal pastes with 17x higher thermal conductivity, allowing for cooler temperatures of the CPU up to 15°C. Conductonaut Extreme di Thermal Grizzly is used exclusively from ROG, and it’s an indium-gallium compound that offers the highest thermal transfer available in a laptop.

The cooling system is extremely quiet, and with the operating mode Silent all fans are turned off during daily dissipating activities heat passively. When CPU and GPU temperatures rise, the fans turn back on automatically.

The design of the new laptop is faithful to the classic ROG design, with a large iridescent cutout on the lid dividing the chassis in two, along with the logo Republic of Gamers “Fearless Eye”. ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 presenta una colorazione Off-Black, minimizing the possibility of leaving fingerprints on the laptop.

Even the audio sector expresses all the power ROG: The new Duo has six speakers with dual force-cancelling woofers. Dolby Atmos support is capable of recreating a virtual 5.1.2-channel soundstage, creating highly immersive content. The laptop has three microphones, and two-way AI noise cancellation that filters incoming and outgoing audio.

NumberPad technology lets you turn your trackpad into a numeric keypad to maximize keyboard real estate. The key travel of the new Zephyrus is 1.7mm, making for a comfortable typing experience.

On the webcam IR da 1080p offers seamless video capture and enhanced security with Windows Hello support. With up to 4TB of blazing fast SSD storage PCIe 4.0 in RAID 0 e 64GB di RAM DDR5 a 4800MHz, Zephyrus Duo 16 2023 it’s the perfect laptop for multitasking.

The wide range of I/O ports allows you to always be connected: ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has a pair of USB 3.2 Gen Type-C ports offering isplayPort 1.4a, with support for power on one and G-Sync on the other. Two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports round out the connectivity for your peripherals. HDMI 2.1 support for an external display, a 2.5G ethernet port, a dedicated microSD card reader and a combined audio jack.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is available on the ASUS eshop at the recommended retail price of 4.999€.

