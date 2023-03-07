ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces the availability in Italy of the ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN eSport gaming monitor. The new monitor allows pro and all competitive gamers to take full advantage of the latest and most powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards to reproduce even the most recent and demanding titles at a resolution of 2.560×1.440 pixels (1440p) with an incredible 360Hz refresh rate. The new ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN features ASUS UltraFast IPS technology to deliver the fastest response time of any LCD display currently available. It also boasts native NVIDIA G-SYNC support and integrated NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer to ensure tear-free visuals and system latency as low as 10 milliseconds in top esports titles when paired with a PC with GeForce RTX series graphics cards. 40.

ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN is equipped with a 27-inch 1440p ASUS UltraFast IPS panel capable of supporting refresh rates up to 360Hz. The new proposal offers undoubted advantages for competitive gaming: NVIDIA researchers have discovered that using a 27-inch 1440p display can improve aiming accuracy by up to 3%, compared to what is achievable on a traditional 24-inch 1080p display.

UltraFast IPS technology includes three key features that enable it to deliver the lowest response time of any LCD monitor currently available. To do this, it uses a new type of liquid crystal that offers higher birefringence and lower viscosity, allowing the liquid crystals to rotate faster and create space for light to pass through.

Secondly, the pattern of the new liquid crystals has been optimized to maximize their efficiency. Previously, in fact, the crystals were aligned parallel to the surface of the polarizer. The new arrangement instead allows the liquid crystals to rotate faster, allowing for a lower response time. Conventional displays also use a single-layer voltage driver to move the liquid crystal from the upper left corner to the lower right corner. The PG27AQN features an innovative dual layer voltage driver design; thus, the liquid crystals rotate simultaneously from the upper left and lower right corners for a smoother and more consistent image.

The NVIDIA G-SYNC support built into ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN allows gamers to experience incredibly smooth, tear-free gameplay at refresh rates that push up to 360Hz and with exceptionally low motion trails. Additionally, NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer analyzes system latency end-to-end for an accurate measurement of PC performance. Gamers will also appreciate the Esports Dual Mode feature that lets you play games with a smaller image size by selecting a more familiar 25-inch diagonal screen size and 1080p resolution, or upping the image quality up to a super sharp 2368 resolution. ×1,332 pixels.

HDR technology enables ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN to achieve a wider color gamut and higher contrast than traditional monitors, allowing the monitor to display brighter whites and deeper blacks to bring out details like never before . A peak brightness of 600 nits allows the PG27AQN to meet DisplayHDR 600 certification requirements. Images will therefore always scroll quickly, while color rendering will also be superlative, and colors will be exceptionally faithful and lifelike.

ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN is already available on the ASUS eShop and at ASUS Gold Stores, resellers participating in the Powered by ASUS Program and main ASUS Commercial Partners at a recommended retail price of €1,899.00.