ASUS Republic of Gamers presents the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) presents the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, a video card that resets the rules of the game and redefines what can be expected from desktop graphics: a solution capable of offering the absolute highest performance achievable today in terms of “boost” the clock out of the box. It is no coincidence that it has already achieved eight overclocking records since its presentation at Computex. And it is also the first graphics card to adopt a liquid metal mixture directly on the GPU die, to offer users an absolute improvement in both thermal and acoustic performance. This new model, produced in a limited series, features a completely innovative, surprising and different design from any other graphics card seen so far. In addition to the usual purchasing options, ASUS has also organized a charity auction for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, active from September 26 (starting at 9:00 AM Taipei time) – more details on the dedicated page

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 is the first GPU to use liquid metal as a thermal interface material, taking advantage of its incredible conductivity for truly futuristic cooling. The all-in-one cooling circuit features a custom-designed cold plate, built-in pump fan and optimized coolant flow rate. This advanced system dissipates heat through 700 mm tubes and a 360 mm radiator. Cascading magnetic fans allow for easy assembly and enrich the build with RGB lighting effects, minimizing cable clutter for a decidedly cleaner, more streamlined look. The power supply is also premium, feeding the GPU with an always stable and reliable power delivery.

Most users are probably already familiar with the excellent performance of the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, supported by third generation RT core, fourth generation Tensor core and DLSS 3 frame generation technology to make games more fluid and realistic than never. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, however, pushes this technology to new heights, with an incredible boost clock of 2,700 MHz, the highest value of any RTX 4090 available today.

ROG Matrix RTX 4090 isn’t just equipped with one-of-a-kind hardware. It also supports custom software functions. Most graphics cards are equipped with a temperature sensor on the GPU die and an additional sensor on the memory modules, allowing for basic heat analysis using the two sensors together. ROG has gone above and beyond this by including additional sensors in voltage regulation modules, chokes, and power input circuits. This additional data powers the new Thermal Map feature in the ASUS GPU Tweak III app that returns a detailed analysis of the card’s thermal performance, in real time. This utility also supports Power Detector+, a feature that allows the card to detect anomalies on the six individual pins of the 12VHPWR cable. If the system detects a critical situation and it becomes necessary to rearrange the power cable, the user will be immediately notified. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 also includes new Mileage technology, which tracks card usage at different power levels, allowing users to keep an eye on the different load levels they’ve been using the card for, even for multiple gaming sessions.

As a true premium product, the ROG Matrix RTX 4090 is equipped with the Dual BIOS switch to instantly switch from Quiet to Performance mode. Made through the ASUS Auto Extreme production process, the entire printed circuit board is soldered in a single, fully automated step which increases its reliability over time, while simultaneously eliminating the need to use aggressive chemical detergents in the soldering processes, in order to also reduce the overall environmental impact of the product. The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 is built with the highest quality components, offering maximum performance guaranteed for the life of the card.

The hardware part, however, is only half the magic of this graphics card. ASUS has also amplified the GPU Tweak III feature set with the highest number of overclocking features ever: one-click OC mode, automatic OC scanner, and manual sliders to make the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 an overclocker’s dream. The proof is in the facts: since this card was presented during Computex 2023, it has already achieved three world records and five global first places in multiple benchmark tools, bringing the overall score to a total of eight overclocking records, one each for the following: 3DMark11 Performance, 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme, Unigine Superposition 1080p Xtreme, 3DMark Time Spy Extreme, 3DMark Port Royal, GPUPI v3.3 1B, GPUPI v3.3 32B, and Unigine Superposition 8K. Optimized.

The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 can offer its best when paired with a premium power supply such as the powerful and reliable ROG Thor 1200W Platinum II. With the purchase of the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, users can also request a ROG Matrix NFT on the ASUS Metaverse site.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 will be available shortly from a selection of ASUS retail partners at a recommended retail price of €3,499.00 including VAT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

