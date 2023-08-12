Asus restricts Zenfone smartphones: users demand answers

Asus has reportedly taken measures to prevent rooting of newer Zenfone smartphones. Some users express displeasure that they can no longer unlock the bootloader on their Asus cell phones.

Unable to root newer Asus phones

There are increasing reports of disappointed Asus customers who Unable to unlock bootloader on their smartphone. At least two rows of mobile phones are said to be affected by the blockade.

When an owner of a Zenfone 9 complained to support, the official confirmation came: The bootloader cannot be unlocked on the phone. The manufacturer’s support team also points out that this also applies to the recently released Zenfone 10 (source: Asus ZenTalk).

Cell phone owners may be quite surprised by this. Previously it was said that Asus would activate the root option in the third quarter of this year. Appropriate maintenance work in preparation for this is said to have already been initiated by the manufacturer. This was also pointed out by moderators in the Asus forum. So maybe the bootloader lock is actually the issue just a passing step – even if the support is saying something else right now.

The official answers from support have also caused further disappointment. Also future smartphones from the manufacturer might not offer bootloader unlocking, which doesn’t sit well with fans. Some are already writing that they will not choose a Zenfone cell phone again.

Rooting phones has advantages and disadvantages

Cell phones are unleashed via root. Users have many more options to use their mobile phone exactly as they see fit. For example, pre-installed apps can be easily uninstalled or various app permissions can be blocked. However, there is a risk of voiding the warranty after the root process. Also, automatic system updates usually no longer work properly.

