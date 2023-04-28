Home » ASUS returns to Computex 2023 with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions • Techzilla
The Computex 2023 exhibition will be held from May 30 to June 2, from 9:30 to 17:30, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, 4F. The ASUS booth will be located at number M0510 and the ROG booth at number M0810.

After three years,ASUS and ROG both return to Computex con a physical stand to present their latest sustainable products and solutions.

ASUS has a long history of innovation and sustainability, and is committed to reducing its environmental impact in everything it does. At the ASUS booth, visitors will be able to explore the company’s latest consumer, gaming, creator and commercial products. In particular, ASUS’ latest commercial and consumer solutions will be showcased, integrating cutting-edge technologies with sustainable practices.

Lo stand ROG will offer an unprecedented gaming experience to gamers of all skill levels, showcasing a range of esports-grade peripherals, laptops, PC DIY components, motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, phones and so much more. ROG supports everyone from the casual gamer to the pro-level competitor with a top-notch selection of gaming gear that will be available to test during the show. Among the highlights of the stand will be the innovative ROG Ally, ROG’s first portable gaming console.

Computex, held annually in Taipei, Taiwan, is one of the largest and most influential technology expos in the world, attracting thousands of visitors. This renowned event is a platform for the latest and greatest in technological innovations, with leading brands showcasing their latest products and concepts. From cutting-edge hardware to groundbreaking software, Computex is a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts, professionals and the media.

