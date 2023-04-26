ASUS ROG Ally｜7-inch portable game console with 120Hz full HD mount and Ryzen Z1 processor is more powerful than Steam Deck – yqqlm

15
- ASUS ROG Ally｜7-inch portable game console with 120Hz full HD mount and Ryzen Z1 processor is more powerful than Steam Deck Sing Tao headlines
- ROG Ally handheld officially releases playable 3A masterpieces + better heat dissipation performance against Steam Deck head-on UNWIRE.HK
- The ROG Ally handheld game console weighing only 608g is officially released, let’s play it easily Yahoo Hong Kong News
- Exclusive/ASUS’s first e-sports handheld ROG Ally hits Best Buy!Aiming at the million market economic daily
- ASUS gaming handheld ROG Ally quick eye movement: locked and stable 1080p quality performance, ready to play Cool3c
- View full story on Google News