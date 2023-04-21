Asus ROG Ally appears on Geekbench database, Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor Confirmed!!

According to the latest news, the running score of the Asus ROG Ally portable game console has appeared on Geekbench, confirming that it is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

It was previously revealed that this ROG Ally portable game console is still on the special day of April 1, but follow-up observations found that this is not an April Fool’s Day gift. From breaking news to publicity, to the current data, it has attracted the attention of countless netizens. From the parameter point of view, this Ryzen Z1 Extreme should be based on R7 7840U or R9 7940U, and the final frequency may be higher.

In terms of running points, the OpenCL running score of the 12CU core display on the Ryzen Z1 Extreme is 35,498 points, and the core display running points of the previous generation R7 6800U can reach about 33,000. Now it seems that the improvement is not too big.

Previously, the whistleblower “HXL” released a promotional picture of this portable game console, which basically included the selling points of this portable game console.

Of course, overseas blogger DAVE2D previously exposed some parameters of the ROG portable game console. The ROG portable game console is smaller than the Steam Deck as a whole, and the screen is also 7 inches, but the resolution is higher at 1080p, the refresh rate has reached 120Hz, and the brightness is 500nit. It is equipped with a customized AMD processor, Zen4 CPU+RDNA3 core display, dual fans + single heat pipe for heat dissipation, and supports replacement of SSD. According to the introduction, the heat dissipation of this portable game console is very good, and the running noise is only 20dB, while the noise of Steam Deck is 37dB. In terms of interface, this portable game console is equipped with USB-C and Micro SD card slots, as well as a proprietary graphics dock interface that supports the latest ROG RTX 4090 graphics dock.

ROG Global’s official Twitter recently updated its tweet, announcing that Asus’s first gaming console, ROG Ally, has been confirmed to be released to the global market, and the release time is to be determined. Gaming fans can raise money, get ready.