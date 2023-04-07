In recent years, many manufacturers have launched laptop game consoles, and computer brand ASUS just released its first product ASUS ROG Ally on April Fool’s Day. This machine uses the so-called fastest AMD APU, and its performance is said to be 50 times faster than Steam Deck. -100%. It’s available for pre-order now at Best Buy in the US and Canada.

This machine uses Windows 11 as the operating system and supports the Xbox Game Pass game library. The games are mainly installed in the game console rather than playing cloud games, so it also has quite strong specifications.

ASUS ROG Ally is equipped with customized Zen4 and RDNA3 architecture AMD Ryzen APU, produced with 4nm process, it is known to be equipped with 16GB RAM, although it is unknown how much storage space is equipped, but there is a Micro SD card slot for expansion. In terms of screen, this machine is equipped with a 7-inch 1080p 16:9 touch screen with a brightness of 500nits, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a response speed of 5ms, providing a smooth FHD game screen.

The machine weighs 608g and has a volume of 28×11.3×3.9mm, which is smaller than Steam Deck. The machine is equipped with two left and right cooling fans. According to the test of the YouTube channel LinusTechTips, which was the first to get the actual machine, the noise is much less than that of the Steam Deck.

In terms of operation, the game console is equipped with left and right analog mushroom switches, a cross switch, four main buttons on the right, left and right shoulder buttons, and a trigger switch like other portable game consoles. There are also two grab buttons on the back of the machine, as well as screen projection, menu, etc. 4 auxiliary button. The fuselage is also equipped with RGB lights and left and right front speakers.

ROG Ally has a built-in Armory Crate program, which can be used to set button configuration, set lighting effects, etc., and can adjust the resolution, screen refresh rate, and switch AMD RSR upscaling. Players can install games into ROG Ally from different platforms.

The strongest external display in the history of mobile phones

Like other portable game consoles, this machine can also be connected to a large TV or computer screen to play, and it is also equipped with a dedicated XG interface, which supports the ASUS ROG XG Mobile external display unit of the same factory. The latest version is RTX 4090. Up to US$1,999 (approximately HK$15,690), and the RTX 3080 versions of the previous two generations are still asking for nearly 10,000 in the street market, making ROG Ally the strongest and most expensive external display in the history of mobile phones today.

After the YouTuber test, ROG Ally is 50% more efficient than Steam Deck at 15W, and 100% more efficient at 35W. However, such a strong specification certainly raises concerns about power consumption. The opponent once responded to the relevant news tweets, referring to the relevant teaser that the battery of this machine may be able to play for half an hour.

ASUS has not officially released the price, battery capacity and detailed specifications of RPG Ally, but said that the price will be “competitive” and will be launched within this year. There are rumors that the price will be around US$680 (approximately HK$5,338), which is more expensive than the top model of Steam Deck. LinusTechTips says the opportunity will be available in two months, and it’s up for pre-order now at Best Buy in the US and Canada.