ASUS ROG Ally game console pricing leaked! Cost-effective than Steam Deck

Text: Tony

The portable game console ASUS ROG Ally, which has been published but does not have the most detailed specifications and information, will be the direct rival of the popular VALVE Steam Deck in the market. Recently, ASUS ROG Ally has released the pricing of the 16GB/512GB version. You can use it as a reference.

According to sources, the ASUS ROG Ally 16GB/512GB version is priced at US$699.99, equivalent to HK$5,494, which is the same price as VALVE Steam Deck (compared with the 512GB version). As ASUS officially claims that the performance of ROG Ally is 50%-100% higher than that of Steam Deck, plus it also has a higher-resolution screen and can be connected to elements such as ROG XG Mobile external graphics card (purchased separately), the price/performance ratio is undoubtedly higher.

Asus has decided to hold an online press conference at 10:00 pm on May 11th, Hong Kong time. There should be more detailed information on this machine at that time, and the estimated product launch date or pricing will be announced on the same day.

source:twitter