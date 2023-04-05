Asus/Business Insider

Asus has announced a new handheld console that could rival the Nintendo Switch or the Valve Steam Deck. The new console is the Asus Rog Ally, which is said to be equipped with a seven-inch display, AMD Ryzen chip and Windows 11. What do we already know about the price, release date, design and specs of the Asus Rog Ally? All current information, leaks and rumours.

On April 1, 2023, the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer Asus on twitter teased a new handheld console – the so-called Rog Ally. Due to the date of the announcement, many fans initially thought the post was an April Fool’s joke. In the meantime, however, it is clear: Asus is actually planning to bring the Rog Ally onto the market. What we already know about the new Competitors to other handheld devices like the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck knowledge? We have gathered all the information about the Rog Ally.

Introducing ROG’s first gaming handheld console!

Price: how much will Asus’ Rog Ally cost?

Asus still has no information published to how much the Rog Ally should cost. In addition, we could not find any leaks on Twitter and Co. As soon as the first indications of the price of the new handheld console appear, we will inform you here. It would be conceivable that the RRP (Retail price) based on the prices of the competition. The Switch costs between 219.99 euros (Lite model) and 325.00 euros (OLED version), while the Steam Deck is available from 419.00 euros (model 1) to 679.00 euros (model 3).

Release date of the Asus Rog Ally

Also for release date Asus still has the Rog Ally no hints made. At some international retailers (e.g. Best Buy in the USA) you can already sign up for a newsletter to be notified when sales start. That could be an indication that Asus’ handheld console could be released later this year. However, these are just speculations that cannot (yet) be confirmed.

Design: This is what the Rog Ally will look like

The Design der Rog Ally is similar to handheld consoles like the Switch and Steam Deck. According to the YouTuber Dave2Dwho has already seen the gaming device live, however, should do so a little smaller and lighter than the Steam Deck. On the front of the Rog Ally there is one on each side Analog-Stick and two Buttons for navigating the user interface. There is also space on the left for that control padwhile the ABXY keys stay on the right. At the top of the handheld console are the Power and volume buttons and the following connections: PCIe, USB-C and headphones. On the back of the console are two more buttons. Finally, the Rog Ally is still numerous air vents Mistake.

Specifications: Features of the handheld console

And what can the Rog Ally offer – especially compared to popular handhelds like the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck? We already know this about the technical equipment of the Asus Rog Ally:

Display

Like the Steam Deck, the Asus Rog Ally is supposed to be a seven inch display receive. With a resolution of 1920 mal 1080 Pixel becomes the aspect ratio 16:9 be. Join in 120 Hertz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 500 nits. For comparison: The Steam Deck only offers 1280 by 800 pixels, 60 Hertz and 400 nits.

Performance

According to Asus, the Rog Ally is a AMD Ryzen Chip installed, according to their own statements, the so far fastest AMD processor is. As a result, the performance of the console should be twice as high as that of the competition. In addition, the chip should enable high graphics performance with a low performance loss. It remains to be seen whether the Asus Rog Ally can really keep these promises. If so (which Dave2D also claims), the handheld console could outperform the Switch and the Steam Deck in terms of performance.

functions

The Rog Ally will Windows 11 use, which is why they, like the Steam Deck, come with numerous Apps and programs will be compatible. But what sets the console apart from the competition? She should deal with the external graphics card Rog XG Mobile connect, which should further improve their performance.

battery pack

Due to the many ventilation slots in the console and the cooling technology also used in Asus laptops, the Rog Ally should really have one good battery life offer. Since there are of course no measurements for the new handheld console, it is not yet possible to say how it will fare in comparison to the competition. Both the Switch and the Steam Deck manage two to about seven hours. If the Rog Ally can keep up with that, it should be sufficient for most gamers.

When can you pre-order the Asus Rog Ally?

Neither the price nor the release date of the Asus Rog Ally have been set at the moment. So we can you too not yet say when you can pre-order the new console. As soon as we have more details or rumors, we will let you know here by updating this article. In the meantime you could too these handheld deals for the Switch and the Steam Deck interested: