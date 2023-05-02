ASUS ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 co-branded model review: Gathering creativity, trend, craftsmanship and efficiency of the deformation gaming notebook

Following the ROG Zephyrus G14, the ASUS ROG team once again teamed up with the functional trendy brand ACRONYM to launch the ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 joint limited-edition gaming laptop that can be transformed into a tablet. Let’s take a look at the secrets and performance behind the design of this computer Show it!

concept of design

We are honored to interview Errolson Hugh, founder of ACRONYM, and Phil Saunders, a well-known industrial designer and film concept artist, to take you to explore the design concept and details of ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02.

Q: What was the opportunity to cooperate with ROG again?

A: Actually, when we finished the design of the first machine (ROG Zephyrus G14), we decided to design the second machine. Considering the way the product was developed, the timelines worked, and the actual conditions of the machines that made it, we figured it would take at least two tries to achieve the ultimate goal.

Therefore, after signing the first cooperation contract, we immediately signed the second cooperation contract. And when we saw the results, we also realized that this decision was correct.

Q: Why did you choose ROG Flow Z13? What does RMT02 stand for?

A: This new platform was proposed by the ROG team. It is one of their most innovative platforms. We were immediately attracted by this proposal because it is a very radical idea.

ROG Flow Z13 is the first full-featured, high-performance gaming tablet like no other has ever existed before. Its frame cooling system is behind the monitor instead of the keyboard, and its portability, stand that supports many angles, and highly flexible design are the characteristics that are very suitable for ACRONYM.

And from an industrial design point of view, its simple nature provides a lot of flexibility, allowing us to use it more flexibly without having to deal with the existing keyboard hinge.

By the way, RMT02 means “Reality Modeling Tool, version 2 (Reality Modeling Tool, Version 2)”. Our idea of ​​building reality modeling can be traced back to this idea: if you want the future to be a certain way, you have to create reality, and this is a device that can do that.

The idea originated from RMT01’s lead graphic designer, David Rudnick, who believes that the laptop is not just an ordinary device or computer, but a basic and modern tool that can be used to shape the future and shape the reality.

Q: Were there any challenges in designing and manufacturing the milling pattern on the back of the device?

A: Yes, from a design perspective, I find that the most interesting and innovative aesthetics emerge from constraints. Innovation comes from solving a new problem, not from trying to solve an old problem. The challenge this time was how to create an interesting aesthetic within the constraints of the milling path.

For example, the minimum radius cannot be smaller than the tool that is milling the path, so a consistent radius derived from the minimum radius will help in manufacturing. And in terms of the number of times you need to switch tools multiple times for this milling process, it’s because of these constraints that lead to the specific graphics that are produced, which I think makes it very innovative.

Also, since past tablets had absolutely no texture or surface design to allow for easy grip, they had to be held firmly, or squeezed to keep it from slipping through your fingers. So we added grooves and textures to the back of the ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 by milling, and then added some built-in handles to improve the user’s grip comfort.

Q: What is the reason for deciding to use a strap instead of a protective bag commonly used by ordinary laptops?

A: We just don’t like the idea of ​​a laptop to identify this machine, need a storage bag or bag, and the protective bag is not fully functional in most cases. So we think the strap design can bring you a new perspective on how to use the device, and generate new behavior patterns through the use of the device.

Our biggest concern is how you interact with the device and how you get around with it, so we try to address that with a number of different solutions. The strap system allows you to carry it like a briefcase, freeing your hands while moving.

Also, current mobile devices, including laptops, are still subject to “processing something in a static environment, then putting it in a bag, and taking it to the next static environment.” a traditional limitation. We want to expand the definition of mobility so that you have the opportunity to use it at any time in transit without interruption.

A: Is there anything you want to say to ROG fans in Taiwan?

Ｑ: ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 is a tool or device that must be experienced in person to understand it. We hope you have the opportunity to look at this device and try it yourself, and hope you will like it.

On the road of ROG in the future, this design can broaden your horizons and see more possibilities and development opportunities in the future. This is a place that is not afraid to break new ground and innovate, which is great!

specification details

Although ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 looks like a thin tablet computer, it is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU with a maximum TGP 65W, Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, and 16GB x 2 LPDDR5-5200 memory. and a 1TB M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

It has a built-in MUX switch and a Dynamic Display Switch chip at the same time. Users can manually fix the operating mode in the direct-connected GPU state through the MUX switch, or drive NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology through the Dynamic Display Switch chip, according to the load on the GPU with maximum performance Automatically switch between direct connection mode, or power-saving built-in display mode.

In order to suppress the heat of the above high-efficiency components in such a thin body, in addition to the all-metal casing, a large-area vapor chamber is also used for heat dissipation, with liquid metal heat conduction, and 2 thin fans as power. .

The screen is equipped with a 165 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 WQHD+ (2560×1600) ROG Nebula display, with a peak brightness of 500 nits, a color rendering capability that can cover 100% DCI-P3, and also supports touch and stylus. The case of the pen has been printed with a beautiful co-branded pattern.

Inside the protective cover with the word ROG is the XG Mobile external graphics card connection port

Due to the limited space of the tablet, the independent external transmission interface only provides one set of 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C form, compatible with USB4), one set of 5 Gbps USB 3.2 Type-A, and one set of 10 Gbps The USB 3.2 Type-C is integrated in the ROG XG Mobile external graphics port.

The keyboard is fixed by magnetic suction and contains a backlight module. The equipped transformer adopts the USB-PD protocol and can supply 130W of power. These two accessories are integrated into the unique appearance design of the joint model, which is quite sincere.

Effectiveness measurement

The notebook version of the Core i9-13900H CPU is inside the ROG Flow Z13 body. The multi-core performance is limited by the heat dissipation space, which is about 75% ~ 85% of the desktop Core i5-13600K CPU. However, the single-core performance has slightly surpassed it. .

As for the GeForce RTX 4070 notebook version GPU, the theoretical performance is about the same as the desktop RTX 3060 Ti, but the maximum power consumption in the ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 machine is only 75W, and AAA games with Full HD 1080p resolution can bring 90 fps fluency above.

With the blessing of DLSS 3, the overall fluency of WQHD 1440p resolution ray tracing and traditional rasterization games is also close to 70 fps on average.

Summarize

Continuing the technical momentum of the first launch of ROG Flow Z13 in 2022, the ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 joint limited edition in 2023 will push it to a new level of craftsmanship and topicality, with diverse and stylistic appearance and usage Amazed again.

In terms of internal specifications, it is different from the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU of the previous generation, which can only be equipped with an entry-level GPU. This time, with NVIDIA’s advanced architecture, it can be equipped with a mid-to-high-end GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. Control the power consumption at 75W, and you can also play AAA games with 1440p resolution.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 ACRNM RMT02 joint limited edition is priced at NT$ 85,900. Although it seems expensive, considering the good performance and absolutely eye-catching design, it is still a treasure worth collecting.