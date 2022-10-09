E-sports brand developed by ASUS”playerCountry (ROG) “launches a new ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse for FPS gamers” ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint “and the wireless keyless keyboard” ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe ”. Pre-orders for both products started on Friday, October 7, 2022and will be published on Friday, October 21, 2022。
ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint
“ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” is aUltra lightweight 75gWireless gaming mouse. With a 100-36,000 dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor, 650 IPS tracking speed, and 50G acceleration, it meets the expectations of low-sensitivity to high-sensitivity gamers.Ultra-fast wirelessRF 2.4GHz modecan pair up to 3 devicesBluetooth modeandWired USB Mode, the tri-mode connection allows you to create the right playback environment according to the time and situation. ROG SpeedNova wireless technology provides a strong connection that eliminates radio interference and always transmits at the highest possible polling rate, even in environments crowded with RF signals from surrounding wireless devices.
“ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” is equipped with ROG micro switches by default in ROG’s ownPush-Fit Switch Socket IImiddle. Compatible mechanical switches (3-pin) and optical microswitches (5-pin) can be easily replaced, so you can not only adjust the operating feel, but also replace when worn or damaged. You can also see details on the push switch sockets on the ROG special page (in English).
|product Overview
|Name
|ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint
|Connection method
|Wireless connection: USB dongle RF2.4G / Bluetooth5.2 Wired connection: USB 2.0
|How to read
|Optical sensor method
|tracking speed
|650 IPS
|acceleration
|50 grams
|Resolution
|Up to 36,000DPI
|vote rate
|USB dongle RF2.4G, wired mode: 1,000Hz 2.4 GHz wireless connection: 250Hz Bluetooth connection: 250Hz (can be changed from Armory Crate to 125Hz)
|number of buttons
|5 in total
|Left/Right Switch Type
|ROG Mechanical Switch (70 million clicks)
|size
|D118 x W62 x H39mm
|weight
|75 grams
|Scheduled release date
|Friday, October 21, 2022
|product page
|https://rog.asus.com/jp/mice-mouse-pads/mice/ergonomic-right-handed/rog-keris-wireless-aimpoint-model/
ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe
“ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe” is a wireless keyless gaming keyboard designed for FPS gamers. The wide Ctrl key is housed in a compact ten-keyless design. Like the “ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” mentioned above, it can be connected in super high-speed wireless radio frequency 2.4GHz mode, Bluetooth mode that can pair up to 3 devices, and wired USB mode. ROG RX Opto-Mechanical Switches power your games with ultra-fast 1ms response time and a lifespan of over 100 million clicks. The English version is also suitable for familiar players!
ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe features an ergonomic leatherette wrist rest. It is very useful as a fatigue-reducing measure for enjoying a long game.
The release commemorative event is underway!
／
The strongest combination of ROG gaming devices
Announcement commemorative gift campaign 🎁
＼
Mouse up to 36,000dpi
Keyboard with ROG RX switches
‘s new product set will win one person by lottery ❣
Application method:
①Follow this account
② RT this tweet
Until 10/20
*The release date for this new product is October 21st. pic.twitter.com/H9kLM0y6ml
— ROG Japan (@ASUSROGJP) October 7, 2022
If you follow ROG JAPAN’s official Twitter account (Friday, October 7, 2022) to Thursday, October 20, 2022 ( @ASUSROGJP ) and forwardtarget tweet, one will be drawn for the “ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint” and “ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe” set! Don’t miss the chance to try a new device!
