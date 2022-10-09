E- sports brand developed by ASUS” player Country (ROG) “launches a new ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse for FPS gamers” ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint “and the wireless keyless keyboard” ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe ”. Pre-orders for both products started on Friday, October 7, 2022 and will be published on Friday, October 21, 2022 。

ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint

“ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” is aUltra lightweight 75gWireless gaming mouse. With a 100-36,000 dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor, 650 IPS tracking speed, and 50G acceleration, it meets the expectations of low-sensitivity to high-sensitivity gamers.Ultra-fast wirelessRF 2.4GHz modecan pair up to 3 devicesBluetooth modeandWired USB Mode, the tri-mode connection allows you to create the right playback environment according to the time and situation. ROG SpeedNova wireless technology provides a strong connection that eliminates radio interference and always transmits at the highest possible polling rate, even in environments crowded with RF signals from surrounding wireless devices.

“ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” is equipped with ROG micro switches by default in ROG’s ownPush-Fit Switch Socket IImiddle. Compatible mechanical switches (3-pin) and optical microswitches (5-pin) can be easily replaced, so you can not only adjust the operating feel, but also replace when worn or damaged. You can also see details on the push switch sockets on the ROG special page (in English).

