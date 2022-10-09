Home Technology ASUS ROG introduces an ultra-light wireless gaming mouse and wireless numberless keyboard for FPS gamers! – funglr Games
Technology

ASUS ROG introduces an ultra-light wireless gaming mouse and wireless numberless keyboard for FPS gamers! – funglr Games

by admin
ASUS ROG introduces an ultra-light wireless gaming mouse and wireless numberless keyboard for FPS gamers! – funglr Games

E-sports brand developed by ASUS”playerCountry (ROG) “launches a new ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse for FPS gamers” ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint “and the wireless keyless keyboard” ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe ”. Pre-orders for both products started on Friday, October 7, 2022and will be published on Friday, October 21, 2022

ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint

“ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” is aUltra lightweight 75gWireless gaming mouse. With a 100-36,000 dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor, 650 IPS tracking speed, and 50G acceleration, it meets the expectations of low-sensitivity to high-sensitivity gamers.Ultra-fast wirelessRF 2.4GHz modecan pair up to 3 devicesBluetooth modeandWired USB Mode, the tri-mode connection allows you to create the right playback environment according to the time and situation. ROG SpeedNova wireless technology provides a strong connection that eliminates radio interference and always transmits at the highest possible polling rate, even in environments crowded with RF signals from surrounding wireless devices.

“ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” is equipped with ROG micro switches by default in ROG’s ownPush-Fit Switch Socket IImiddle. Compatible mechanical switches (3-pin) and optical microswitches (5-pin) can be easily replaced, so you can not only adjust the operating feel, but also replace when worn or damaged. You can also see details on the push switch sockets on the ROG special page (in English).

ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint
PR TIMES
product Overview
Name ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint
Connection method Wireless connection: USB dongle RF2.4G / Bluetooth5.2 Wired connection: USB 2.0
How to read Optical sensor method
tracking speed 650 IPS
acceleration 50 grams
Resolution Up to 36,000DPI
vote rate USB dongle RF2.4G, wired mode: 1,000Hz 2.4 GHz wireless connection: 250Hz Bluetooth connection: 250Hz (can be changed from Armory Crate to 125Hz)
number of buttons 5 in total
Left/Right Switch Type ROG Mechanical Switch (70 million clicks)
size D118 x W62 x H39mm
weight 75 grams
Scheduled release date Friday, October 21, 2022
product page https://rog.asus.com/jp/mice-mouse-pads/mice/ergonomic-right-handed/rog-keris-wireless-aimpoint-model/
See also  [Game News]Cross-platform Open Beta Black Ops Cold War Mid-Season Update of "Defeat Time: Vanguard"-ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games

ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe

“ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe” is a wireless keyless gaming keyboard designed for FPS gamers. The wide Ctrl key is housed in a compact ten-keyless design. Like the “ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint” mentioned above, it can be connected in super high-speed wireless radio frequency 2.4GHz mode, Bluetooth mode that can pair up to 3 devices, and wired USB mode. ROG RX Opto-Mechanical Switches power your games with ultra-fast 1ms response time and a lifespan of over 100 million clicks. The English version is also suitable for familiar players!

ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe Wrist Rest
ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe Wrist Rest
PR TIMES

ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe features an ergonomic leatherette wrist rest. It is very useful as a fatigue-reducing measure for enjoying a long game.

ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe
ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe
PR TIMES

The release commemorative event is underway!

If you follow ROG JAPAN’s official Twitter account (Friday, October 7, 2022) to Thursday, October 20, 2022 ( @ASUSROGJP ) and forwardtarget tweet, one will be drawn for the “ROG Keris Wireless Aimpoint” and “ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe” set! Don’t miss the chance to try a new device!

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

©ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

See also  Innovation and digitalization take the train

You may also like

[Field Information]National Bank ZEISS new folding screen admission...

Persona 3 Pocket Edition and Persona 4 Gold...

[Video Game]Neon White: The Next Spiritual Timehouse After...

Overwatch 2: How to Get Free Legendary Sukajan...

The Galaxy S23 has to pick the flagship...

CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND, you can’t ignore it, and...

DeepMind’s artificial intelligence finds new shortcuts for faster...

Finding the newborn stars in the universe is...

Video games: Aftermath arrives, an ambitious Italian survival

What’s in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoints Pack? -Liku

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy