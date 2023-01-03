PR photo of the ASUS Duo 16 laptop on a table in a dramatic setting

As Intel and NVIDIA have both updated their laptop processors and discrete display product lines, ASUS has also launched a large number of new gaming laptops to respond. In addition to the updated specifications, this year’s notebooks feature two main technologies: Nebula Display means that the product has a panel with a high refresh rate; at the same time, in order to dissipate the heat of the new hardware smoothly, most models have cooling Strengthened.

First of all, Nebula Display indicates that it has at least a 4K panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, or a 1080p panel with a refresh rate of 240Hz; while Nebula Display HDR uses Mini LED technology, can have up to 1,024 zone light control, and reaches the HDR 1000 specification .

As for the heat dissipation enhancement, it is to replace the modern powerful 13th generation Intel or AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processors, and GeForce RTX 40 series independent display heat dissipation. Many models have greatly improved the heat dissipation capabilities, including The entire back is used as a heat dissipation vent, the number of fans is increased from two to three, the number of heat pipes is increased, and liquid metal is used for heat conduction, etc., to ensure that the notebook can run efficiently for a long time.

ROG Strix

In terms of specific models, the first is the Strix SCAR 16 / 18 series. As can be seen from the names, they have been upgraded from the previous generation’s 15-inch and 17-inch screens to 16:10 16-inch and 18-inch screens. In addition to Intel 13th generation processors and NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics cards, they also have up to 64GB of memory, 2TB + 2TB Raid 0 PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 240Hz QHD panel with up to Mini LED. These two models also use the aforementioned three fans and the technology that the entire back is used as a heat dissipation vent.

ROG Zephyrus

ASUS also updated the Zephyrus M16 laptop, which also has a 16-inch 16:10 Mini LED QHD panel with a refresh rate of 240Hz. With an upgraded cooling system, it can provide a total cooling power of up to 160W for CPU and GPU, and has AniMe Matrix array LED display technology on the top plate.

ROG Flow

Another refresh is the Flow X13, a Yoga-style 2-in-1 flip-tablet. Instead of simply upgrading the processor and display chip, it redesigned the fuselage, reduced its size, increased the battery to 75Wh, and increased the touchpad by 56%. It is equipped with an AMD processor and NVIDIA’s discrete display for laptops, plus a 13-inch 16:10 165Hz QHD panel.

TUF Gaming A16

Finally, there is the Gaming A16 of the TUF series. It has a 16-inch 16:10 panel with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, QHD resolution, and has 6 heat pipes, 84-blade fan, and 4 cooling vents to cool its AMD processor + independent display. TUF Gaming A16 also claims to meet the US military standard of MIL-STD-810H.