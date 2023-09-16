ASUS ROG presents its new Raikiri controller and Raikiri Pro • Techzilla

ASUS Republic of Gamers announces the availability of Raikiri and Raikiri Pro, two extraordinary controllers designed to meet the needs of the most passionate and demanding gamers. The Raikiri Pro, in particular, presents itself as the first Xbox certified PC controller to be equipped with an OLED display and tri-mode connectivity, representing a milestone in the evolution of the PC gaming experience.

This exceptional controller offers players a wide range of customization options, putting maximum control in their hands. The integrated OLED display not only allows you to view customized animations and status indicators, but also allows you to quickly change your game profile during the action, without having to interrupt the game. Thanks to tri-mode connectivity, the Raikiri Pro can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth o RF a 2,4 GHz at low latency, or via USB-C cable to ensure maximum compatibility with desktop PCs, notebooks and the latest generation Xbox console.

The intuitive controls of this controller are a real selling point. With four programmable rear buttons, players can assign game commands or adjust joystick sensitivity in real time. Additionally, short- or full-travel triggers can be customized to suit individual preferences or different types of games.

The audio experience is top notch level thanks to the 3.5 mm audio jack and the ESS DAC integrated, which guarantee realistic and premium in-game audio. Furthermore, the controller offers a convenient button to activate or mute the microphone and chat during the game, allowing for smooth communication with teammates.

But the customization options don’t end there. Il software Armoury Crate allows players to remap buttons, adjust OLED display settings (available in the Pro version), customize RGB lighting effects (present on both versions) and select the controller profiles. Additionally, you can set low battery alerts for wireless mode and adjust controller vibration strength and joystick response curves, providing an unprecedented level of adaptability.

The design of the Raikiri and Raikiri Pro is unmistakably ROG, with a “cyberpunk” touch inspired by science fiction. Ergonomic grips and flat arch shape ensure comfort and versatility for players of all sizes and styles. The asymmetrical designthe elaborate textures and the RGB LED strip customizable underline the attention to detail and commitment to standing out in the world of gaming. It is therefore not surprising that the ROG Raikiri Pro has received important international awards, including l’iF Design Award 2022 e il Red Dot Design Award.

In conclusioncon Raikiri e Raikiri Pro, ASUS Republic of Gamers has created controllers that embody the essence of technological innovation in the world of gaming. With their advanced features, exceptional customization and distinctive design, these controllers are destined to become the reference point for passionate gamers looking for the ultimate gaming experience.

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

ROG RaikirieROG Raikiri Prothey are already available oneShop ASUSat themASUS Gold Storethe resellers participating in the ProgramPowered by ASUSand the main ASUS commercial partners at a recommended retail price of respectively119,00 €e€169.00 VAT included.

