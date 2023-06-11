ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, il laptop da gaming disponibile in It…

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the availability of its gaming laptop in Italy ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023) GA402, with a processor 13th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. With a GPU up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop con 125W max TGP, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus e DLSS 3every game runs at peak performance without tearing.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for an extraordinary gaming experience

Zephyrus G14 2023 is powered by the best of AMD e NVIDIA for an amazing Windows 11 Home gaming experience. Thanks to the new AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with up to 125W TGP, as well as a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support, this 14-incher is ready for any type of gaming or multitasking.

Powering any game or project is even easier thanks to the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor it boasts 8 core e 16 thread. Whether you’re looking for single-core power for gaming or multithreaded power for multitasking, the Zephyrus G14 is ready and able to deliver. There GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop boasts an impressive maximum TGP of 125W, thanks to the extra 25W available with Dynamic Boost. Higher power limits allow the card to run boost for longer, getting the most performance out of your machine and ensuring the highest possible framerate.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, the display for clarity of movement and image

For gamers who demand the utmost clarity of movement and imaging, the Zephyrus G14 offers an incredible display Nebula HDR with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and a whopping 500nits peak brightness for breathtaking HDR gameplay. The 14-inch, 16:10 panel delivers incredibly deep blacks for content that pops off the screen, with extreme realism.

Powerful hardware requires robust cooling, especially in a compact chassis. Zephyrus G14 is equipped with a vapor chamber for the CPU and the GPU with Thermal Grizzly’s liquid metal thermal compound for ultra-efficient heat transfer from the hottest parts of the machine. Covering 48.2% of heat-generating components, the vapor chamber allows the G14 to have a 25W higher power budget, pushing performance to the limit without increasing fan noise or chassis size.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, la tecnologia 0dB Ambient Cooling

All this allows for truly silent cooling under light workloads thanks to the tecnologia 0dB Ambient Cooling. In the Quiet mode of operation, the cooling system turns off all fans to dissipate heat passively. This allows users to focus on work or immerse themselves in movies with fewer distractions. If CPU or GPU temperatures rise, the fans turn back on automatically.

Created with lithography nanoimprint on the reinforced aluminum lid, the Prismatic Logo plate has a bright new holographic hue. The lid of the machine is covered with 14,969 precision CNC-milled holes or a prismatic film that shines from under the lid. The sidewall has been revamped for an even slimmer look, and cleaner aesthetics.

The bottom of the machine uses perforated metal, making it thin, light and able to breathe even more easily to prevent damage from overheating. Available in colors Moonlight White e Eclipse GrayASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 exudes a sense of style and luxury not typically found in standard gaming laptops.

L’audio

Virtual 5.1.2-channel surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos puts every gamer in the center of the action, with 1.78 times the volume of Zephyrus G14 2021. You can choose between 6 preset modes that optimize settings based on game and media type, or make manual adjustments based on your preferences. Two-way AI noise cancellation filters incoming and outgoing audio, making your streams, chats and recordings clearer than ever.

The keyboard

The Zephyrus G14 2023 features a desktop-inspired keyboard layout to fit the larger display with 16:10 aspect ratio. Overstroke technology fires higher with each keystroke for more responsiveness, while the ErgoLift design raises the keyboard at an angle to make typing more comfortable. ROG Armory Crate’s volume keys, mute and hotkeys put the most important commands at your fingertips. The hotkeys are also fully customizable and can be programmed to launch apps, set as function keys or used as a macro.

The USB port

Two doors USB Type-C, including one with power delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 support, and a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports offer extensive connectivity options. The brand new addition of a Micro SD card reader is perfect for creators who need to transfer data on the go.

Price and availability

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is already available on the ASUS eshop at the recommended retail price of 2.449€.