One room, three gaming PCs and all the convenience of the Xbox Games Pass.

It’s not a dream but the preview of new gaming laptops from ASUSwhich he has decided to put at our disposal ROG Zephyrus M16, ROG Strix Scar 18 e ROG Zephyrus Duo 16.

And now the legitimate question: if you’ve tried three, why does the title mention only one?

Well, to tell the truth because the M16 is the one that made its way into our hearts as gamers. And now we explain why.

Anteprima ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

When we think of devices dedicated to gamers, regardless of the category they belong to, we are led to think that they are characterized by a somewhat aggressive design, many RGB LEDs and powerful and cutting-edge hardware that normally increases weight and size .

This means that, in our imagination, laptops are all huge, headphones are all bulky, keyboards are not very (or not at all) suitable for offices and so on.

In reality, in recent years, manufacturers have taken different paths, trying to combine the needs of players with those of workers, for example embracing minimalism a bit, to make gaming products suitable for different environments as well.

ASUS it is one of them. Indeed, it is probably the company that has best embraced this philosophy.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 is an example of this.

This laptop comes with a limited thickness, a weight just over 2 kg, the aluminum lid or the aluminum alloy body. The general effect is uAn elegant handset suitable for any occasionembellished by display AniMe Matrix that we find on the outside and that you can customize with writing and logos of all kinds using the 18,710 holes present. You are at work? You can disable it or unleash your company logo. At home, yours or friends, instead you can opt for something more aggressive and personal. Or you can still turn it off when you are on trains and planes so as not to disturb other passengers.

However, don’t be fooled by the sobriety of its aesthetics: ROG Zephyrus M16 is a monster ready for anything.

Processor Intel Core i9-13900HGPU NVIDIA GeForce RTXZ 4090, Dedicated MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, G-Sync support, up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of space: fear nothing.

And he proved it to us on the field.

We spent quite a bit of time with Halo Infinite e we never saw it slow down or blink. Everything flowed perfectly fluid, allowing us to play to the best of our possibilities, with a fast and responsive keyboard and above all an excellent rendering of the Nebula HDR screen, with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

During our test we did not encounter overheating problems, a sign that ASUS’ Tri-Fan technology and the exclusive full-width heatsink allow the M16 to support any workload.

Obviously to get to know it thoroughly we will need to test it thoroughly and put it to the test with other software and in different contexts but the first impression is greatand on the other hand we expected nothing less considering that the price is 4.499 € for this variant with GeForce RTX 4090. Instead, it drops to € 3,799 for the variant with 4080.

And the other two?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 he is an old acquaintance of ours. For years now we have been following the evolution of the Taiwanese company’s laptop with two screens which, over time, has been able to improve to become an excellent notebook, certainly suitable for gamers but even more so for content creators.

Again we can count on an extremely refined aestheticcon un taglio iridescente on the lid which divides the chassis in two but which is not intrusive or aggressive. In reality it is a detail that embellishes and characterizes a product that is actually already easily distinguishable. Thanks to the displays, with the 16-inch main at 240Hz and the secondary positioned at 13° and protected by new Gorilla Glass DXC that reduces surface reflections.

Under the body we again have top-of-the-class hardware with the GPU RTX 4090 accompanied this time by processore AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX. A pairing that allowed us to play one of the heaviest titles of recent years without problems: Microsoft Flight Simulator.

So we flew over Lake Como, relying on an extremely reactive system that allowed us both to enjoy the view and to perform all kinds of maneuvers without delays or lags of any kind. Everything flowed perfectly smooth, leaving us free to immerse ourselves in the game.

And the second screen? Unfortunately we have not had the opportunity to exploit it but it would be really perfect for keeping tabs on Twitch, Discord and even the good old OBS. Or, again, some program related to your work while you allow yourself an hour of leisure.

Also in this case the price is demanding but justified by the hardware: 4.999 €.

Don’t worry, we won’t forget about it Scar Strix 18. Among the three it is the least “portable” of all. Do you want for its 3 kilos weight subscribersyou want for the huge 18-inch ROG Nebula display. We could define it “transportable“, although to do that you’ll need a backpack big enough to fit him and his hefty power supply.

On the other hand, however, the subscriber screen makes the gaming experience more immersive. Sure, it’s not like using a dedicated monitor or even a TV but aHave played Atomic Heart admiring every single detail. The merit, needless to say, is also of the processor 13th generation Intel Core i9 and the graphics card, again a very high performance one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090.

The price is in line with the other two top of the ASUS gaming range: 4.199€.

ASUS and Xbox together for an unprecedented gaming experience

All the games we tested are available on Xbox Game Pass, And it is not a case.

Buying one of the new ASUS gaming laptops in fact you will get three months of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, so you can really put your new purchase to the test, by accessing the immense Microsoft portfolio. In fact, Xbox Game Pass includes dozens of different titles, including some recent releases, just like Atomic Heart, and all the Xbox exclusives, like Halo and Flight Simulator.