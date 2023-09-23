ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition: Affordable Powerhouse for On-the-Go Gaming

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition: A Powerful and Affordable Gaming Laptop

The gaming laptop market is currently experiencing a fascinating turning point. On one hand, the technology utilized in these devices has reached such high levels of power that they are now able to rival desktop computers in terms of performance. However, there still exists a significant gap between laptops that offer advanced performance and those that are affordable. Asus, for example, offers the Strix Scar series, which delivers outstanding performance but comes with a hefty price tag. On the other hand, the TUF Gaming systems are designed to provide good performance at a more reasonable price point. I recently had the opportunity to test the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, and I can confidently say that it offers exceptional value for money.

The TUF Gaming A16 comes with a range of powerful hardware components, although not top-tier, which means it may not be able to run the latest games at their maximum visual impact while maintaining smooth frame rates. Despite this, with a price point of around £1,200, this laptop offers excellent value considering its capabilities.

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, featuring eight cores clocked at 4001 MHz, an AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800 MHz, this laptop is undeniably powerful. Additionally, it boasts a QHD panel capable of up to 240 Hz and is powered by a 90 WHr battery.

During my testing, I found that the TUF Gaming A16 performed admirably, managing to run most modern games at around 30 frames per second on Ultra settings and 2K quality. However, it’s important to note that this laptop is better suited for higher frame rate 1080p gaming, which it excels at. By taking advantage of FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) technology, a feature unique to AMD systems, users can experience enhanced performance without extra strain.

Below is a breakdown of the frame rate data obtained from playing various games at 2K quality:

Baldur’s Gate III:

– Low: 75 frames/second

– Ultra: 47 frames/second

– Ultra-fast FSR: 88 frames/second

Overwatch 2:

– Low: 90 frames/second

– Ultra: 172 frames/second

– Ultra-fast FSR: 155 frames/second

Remnant II:

– Low: 41 frames/second

– Ultra: 25 frames/second

– Ultra-fast FSR: 53 frames/second

Rollerdrome: The laptop’s screen refresh rate capabilities exceed all three categories mentioned above.

Immortals of Aveum:

– Low: 63 frames/second

– Ultra: 55 frames/second

– Ultraband FSR: 68 frames/second

F1 23:

– Low: 146 frames/second

– Ultra: 25 frames/second

While some of the latest games tested did put a strain on the TUF Gaming A16, resulting in choppy gameplay and reduced performance, it truly shines when it comes to lower resolutions and graphics settings.

However, one area where the TUF Gaming A16 falls short is its cooling system. The laptop tends to produce significant noise, with the fans spinning up even with minimal pressure, overpowering any additional audio being output. While the aggressive fans do help keep the laptop cool, they detract from the efficiency of the Dolby Atmos speakers.

On the positive side, the build quality of this laptop is excellent. Constructed using high-quality metal and plastic, it features a stylish yet understated design. Unlike other gaming laptops that appear futuristic and attention-grabbing, the TUF Gaming A16 incorporates a backlit keyboard and ample ventilation without immediately drawing attention. However, it is quite heavy due to the technical prowess housed within, making it less suitable for daily portability.

In terms of the display, the TUF Gaming A16 boasts a 90% screen-to-body ratio and even includes a built-in webcam on the bezel. Considering its price point, the panel’s quality is exceptional, offering a clear and vibrant QHD display with a high refresh rate and low response time of 3ms. While it may not be an OLED screen, it provides remarkable quality without requiring a significant increase in expenditure.

Lastly, the TUF Gaming A16 comes equipped with a 90 WHr battery, which offers extended usage time, as long as it is not under heavy gaming stress. Like many gaming laptops, it is recommended to connect to a power source during gaming sessions to avoid draining the battery and compromising performance.

In conclusion, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition is a highly commendable gaming laptop that offers an unbeatable combination of power and affordability. Priced at around £1,200, it provides a bright display, exceptional performance from its powerful components, an attractive chassis, and a sizable battery. For gamers seeking a portable option capable of delivering high-quality gameplay at 1080p resolution, without breaking the bank, the TUF Gaming A16 is a compelling choice.

Note: This article is based on personal experience and easily accessible information about the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition laptop.

