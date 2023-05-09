Home » ASUS’ ultra-thin and light notebook Zenbook S 13 OLED hands-on play, with higher computing performance in a 1 cm, 1 kg design body- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
At the Thincredible press conference held in late April, ASUS announced the Zenbook S 13 OLED, the world‘s thinnest OLED notebook weighing only 1 kg, emphasizing that it is only 1 cm thick and weighs only 1 kg, which is more in line with Intel Evo specifications Design, while pursuing thinness and lightness, it also maintains computing performance and convenient user experience. The author obtained this laptop later, and actually felt whether it can maintain enough performance for work after it is extremely thin and lightweight.

▲ASUS ultra thin and light notebook Zenbook S 13 OLED

Lighter, thinner and more durable without sacrificing performance

In the design of Zenbook S 13 OLED, it is built with an all-metal frame, and it has passed 2 times the military specification test requirements. It is also equipped with a battery specification that can correspond to more than 14 hours of power consumption, and can display brighter and more vivid colors. The OLED screen, It is more in line with Intel Evo design specifications, with a 20% increase in performance and a 30% increase in heat dissipation.

-
▲The thickness is only 1 cm, and the weight is only 1 kg. It is more in line with the Intel Evo specification design. While pursuing thinness, it also maintains computing performance and convenient user experience
-
▲Compliant with Intel Evo specification design

The screen part adopts 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution, 16:10 display ratio design, and supports Dolby Vision Atmos, and OLED panels certified by Pantone and TÜV Rheinland. The fuselage frame is designed with Plasma Ceramic Aluminum aluminum oxide material , respectively corresponding to waterproof, one-piece molding and environmental friendliness.

-
▲The screen is designed with 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio
-
▲The appearance adopts ASUS’s new visual design, and replaces it with brand-new brand recognition elements

ASUS emphasizes that the Zenbook S 13 OLED has not sacrificed its durability and actual performance experience because the body has become thinner and lighter. It has not only passed the US military standard MIL-STD 810H 26 tests, including dropping, shaking, high and low temperature Environmental use, or use in direct sunlight, humidity, and dust-filled environments. It is also equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core i7 processor, up to 32GB memory and 1TB storage capacity, so as to correspond to sufficient mobile computing performance. .

-
▲The weight is only 1 kg, and it corresponds to the 26 tests of the US military regulations MIL-STD 810H
-
▲The main heat dissipation is through the lower edge of the screen and the two cooling holes at the bottom

Complete Ports and Eco-Friendly Design

Other designs include complete I/O ports, including 4 sets of Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jacks, 1 set of HDMI output ports, and 1 set of USB Type-A 3.2, as well as a further enlarged, switchable number key function The ErgoSense touch panel and the sound output part are equipped with an amplified speaker system designed by harman/kardon technology, and the volume can be increased by 3.5 times through the Smart Amplifier technology. The operating system uses Microsoft Windows 11 Pro Professional Edition.

-
▲Amplified speaker system equipped with harman/kardon technology, corresponding to Dolby Vision Atmos sound output

In addition, ASUS emphasizes that the Zenbook S 13 OLED box has no plastic components and is designed to be fixed with adhesive, and has passed the FSC Forest Stewardship Council certification, confirming that no plastic material is used in the box design, and a large amount of ink is also reduced on the box Printed, and the inner bag is made of 100% recyclable materials. As for the paper used to fix the laptop in the box, it can also be used as a laptop stand, so that the box can have more usage modes.

-
▲The box is not designed with any plastic material, and a lot of ink printing is also reduced on the box
-
▲The handle is also changed to a paper design
-
▲The paper used to fix the laptop in the box can also be used as a laptop stand, so that the box can have more usage modes

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is made of recycled metal and recycled plastic in the design of the body, so that the carbon footprint of this notebook can be reduced by more than 50% during the manufacturing process, and it is also advertised that it is easier to repair and replace necessary parts.

The overall design of the Zenbook S 13 OLED has many similarities with the ExpertBook B9, a top-of-the-line business notebook launched in the past. For example, after the top cover is lifted, the body can be lifted slightly to improve the keyboard use angle and ErgoLift at the bottom for heat dissipation. The hinge design, and the overall connection port interface is sufficient for general use. The appearance is replaced with ASUS’s new identification logo design, and it has a completely new visual experience.

-
▲It adopts the ErgoLift hinge design that can improve the keyboard use angle and the bottom heat dissipation space. The left side is equipped with a standard HDMI output and two USB-C ports corresponding to Thunderbolt 4
-
▲The other side is equipped with standard USB-A, and a 3.5mm composite headphone jack that supports microphone input

The performance part adopts Intel’s 13th generation Core i7-1355U processor, with Intel Iris Xᵉ display design, although the memory is only configured with 16GB LPDDR5, and equipped with M.2 PCIe NVMe 4.0×4 SSD with 512GB capacity design, it can already Meets most paperwork needs.

-
▲The inner box is also designed to reduce plastic, and an additional laptop storage bag is provided
-
▲The laptop storage bag has Zenbook embossed words

Corresponds to the power performance of working all day, but the charger still has room for improvement

The 63Wh battery can correspond to about 11 hours to 14 hours of battery life, which can basically meet the needs of users for a day’s use outside. Even if there is a need for charging, the battery can be replenished through the fast charging function, and the fast charging design can charge 70% of the battery in 49 minutes.

However, the 65W charger that comes with the original factory still maintains the design that the plug cannot be folded and stored, and the wire cannot be disassembled. Therefore, it is recommended that users purchase an additional charging wattage with the same or higher wattage, but it can correspond to a more convenient storage and charging interface design. Three-party charger.

-
▲The 65W charger still maintains the design that the plug cannot be folded and stored, and the wire cannot be disassembled. Therefore, it is recommended to directly replace it with a third-party provider that supports fast charging and is more convenient for storage.

Make the laptop more practical with the MyASUS application

As for the screen part, you can enable pixel reorganization and pixel shift through the MyASUS application to reduce OLED screen display burn-in problems for a long time. At the same time, you can also adjust the OLED low-brightness anti-flicker function, or use the focus display function to maintain the brightness of the current operating window. , but lower the display brightness of other windows and blocks, so that the user’s vision can focus on the current operation window.

-
▲Set more functions of the notebook through the MyASUS application, making the operation of the notebook more convenient

The keyboard part adopts a full-size design, which can make users more comfortable to use. Although the pressing stroke decreases with the thinner and lighter body, the actual operation feel does not have much impact. The touchpad part increases the operating area by 9.5%, and improves the fluency and sensitivity of touch operation. It also supports gesture operation and multi-touch functions, making it more convenient for users to replace the mouse.

-
▲The full-size design of the keyboard, the pressing stroke is reduced as the body becomes thinner, but the actual operating feel does not have much impact
-
▲The touchpad increases the operating area by 9.5%, and improves the fluency and sensitivity of touch operation

In addition, with the MyASUS app, the AI ​​noise reduction microphone and speaker can be turned on, allowing users to adjust the noise reduction effect according to their needs. The built-in video camera AiSense Camera also has light optimization, background blur, motion tracking, and skin beautification effects , so that remote working users can participate in online meetings in a better state.

summary

In fact, there are many thin and light notebook products in the market, but many of them are difficult to maintain a balance between thin and light, durable, and even performance. Zenbook S 13 OLED conforms to Intel Evo design and incorporates many ASUS design technologies , so as to make the use of laptops more convenient, and add sufficient performance to meet the needs of most paperwork, as well as long-term battery life performance.

On the other hand, changing to a simpler design and reducing the old-fashioned visual style in the past makes this notebook more attractive to use.

-
▲The thickness is kept below 1 cm, and the weight is controlled within 1 kg, which makes the laptop thinner and thinner, but maintains sufficient computing performance and longer battery life
-
▲ Replaced with ASUS brand new visual elements to make the appearance of the laptop more youthful

