Home Technology ASUS Unveils New DUAL Design With GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X Models –
Technology

ASUS Unveils New DUAL Design With GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X Models –

by admin
ASUS Unveils New DUAL Design With GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X Models –

ASUS has released a new model featuring the latest RTX 3060 Ti.

Dual OC is a dual slot and dual fan card featuring the updated RTX 3060 Ti and GDDR6X. This is a brand new design and the third generation of the RTX 3060 Dual series. The small form factor didn’t stop ASUS from adding extra frequencies to the two products released this week. The company’s OC model comes out of the box with a default speed of 1680MHz and can be overclocked up to 1710MHz. ASUS guarantees that the non-OC versions will support 1665 and 1695MHz respectively.
ASUS GeForce RTX-3060Ti-GDDR6X-8GB-DUAL-OC-4.jpg

ASUS GeForce RTX-3060Ti-GDDR6X-8GB-DUAL-OC-6.jpg

However, this is not the highest clock of all RTX 3060 Ti cards. ASUS’ TUF and KO series offer frequencies up to 1785MHz, but only the former re-imports GDDR6X. The RTX 3060 Ti comes with a GA104 GPU and 4864 CUDAs. Compared to the 14Gbps GDDR6 model released at the end of 2020, this model is equipped with the faster 19Gbps ​​GDDR6X. It is worth mentioning that the new DUAL design has four display connectors (3x DP + 1 x HDMI), so the configuration is the same as the Mini.
ASUS GeForce RTX-3060Ti-GDDR6X-8GB-DUAL-OC-5.jpg

source

See also  【Unpacking】Online meeting games are both suitable!! CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND light unpacking -

You may also like

A (paid) sabbatical year to launch a startup...

How to choose an Android tablet? Inventory five...

[There is a film]8K version of Zelda ultra-detailed...

Electronic Arts (EA.US) will develop three Marvel games...

“Apex Heroes” S15 “Dao Hua Ji” is revised...

November PlayStation Plus game lineup: Nioh 2, Lego...

Apple, GOOGLE collectively squeeze toothpaste, smart phones will...

“The Price of Black and White Mobius Years”...

Xbox chief admits lack of first-party hits, preparing...

Simple reconstruction of NZXT H5 Elite case out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy