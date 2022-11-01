ASUS has released a new model featuring the latest RTX 3060 Ti.



Dual OC is a dual slot and dual fan card featuring the updated RTX 3060 Ti and GDDR6X. This is a brand new design and the third generation of the RTX 3060 Dual series. The small form factor didn’t stop ASUS from adding extra frequencies to the two products released this week. The company’s OC model comes out of the box with a default speed of 1680MHz and can be overclocked up to 1710MHz. ASUS guarantees that the non-OC versions will support 1665 and 1695MHz respectively.



However, this is not the highest clock of all RTX 3060 Ti cards. ASUS’ TUF and KO series offer frequencies up to 1785MHz, but only the former re-imports GDDR6X. The RTX 3060 Ti comes with a GA104 GPU and 4864 CUDAs. Compared to the 14Gbps GDDR6 model released at the end of 2020, this model is equipped with the faster 19Gbps ​​GDDR6X. It is worth mentioning that the new DUAL design has four display connectors (3x DP + 1 x HDMI), so the configuration is the same as the Mini.



