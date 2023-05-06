ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED laptop out of the box measurement: the best consideration for young creators

The ASUS Vivobook series is a laptop product for young creators. In order to cope with the heavy and diverse working environment, the Vivobook launched by ASUS has made many changes in the past two years, such as continuing the narrow bezel design, fully introducing OLED screens, or The performance and heat dissipation have been upgraded again, but the price has not risen too much. Vivobook has become one of the representative notebooks with high CP value orientation in the market. This time I experienced the new 16-inch notebook Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602), which has just been launched. This article will share with you through the unboxing test.

The box contents of the 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602) can be roughly divided into laptops, accessories, and an additional 16-inch laptop case.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED (K6602) this year uses sustainable materials, whether it is the machine box or the product, and has obtained corresponding environmental protection labels and compliance with environmental protection treaties, including EPEAT Silver, ENERGY STAR® and RoHS, so open You will find the words “THE VIVOBOOK+ENVIRONMENT” in the laptop box. Open the box and you will see two sheets of paper. One is to explain the antibacterial technology that has been added this year, and the other is to explain the screen display technology. This part can be said to be a value of this laptop, and I will explain it separately.

In the notebook package, you can see the product manual, warranty card, notebook, a wired optical mouse that does not require a mouse pad (some models only), and a switching power supply that supports fast charging, allowing the 96Wh notebook to run 50% full charge in 30 minutes.

For reference, 96Wh can give me about 7~8 hours of electricity in normal use (daily paperwork + photo processing + Internet search + 50% volume to watch dramas for 1 hour), if it is playing games for 1 hour + using Photoshop to process 150 photos, the power It is about 3~4 hours. I think the battery life is enough, and it is more convenient to have fast charging so that my laptop does not have to be plugged in all the time.

In addition to the laptop, the included backpack is made of nylon, and the interior is the same as in previous years. In addition to the 16-inch laptop, there is a layer that can hold books, handouts, mobile phone chargers, etc. The other layer is a dark pocket, which can be put into documents or wallets. The overall design is good. Two simple lines are used to cut out three visual blocks. The two sides of the ASUS logo are external storage places.

Interestingly, the cutting design of the outer layer is useful. There is a zipper on the oblique cut. I think it can be used to put a laptop transformer and earphones. The ASUS logo can be used to put a mouse. As for The side can just fit 350ml of mineral water, and the backpack presented this time is not only lightweight, but also quite practical.

After unpacking, let’s take a quick look at the appearance of the laptop. The Vivobook Pro 16 OLED I tested is the new color K6602 midnight blue, which is the highest-end version in the series, but the appearance design of the whole series is the same. What attracts me most about the new midnight blue color is that it breaks away from the current black and white laptops, or some products pay tribute to the silver and gray used by Macbook. Under strong light, there will be a grayish-blue feeling, but the overall vision is very delicate, and the actual touch is also a bit slippery. I really like this color this year.

On the entire textured metal back cover, my favorite place is the ASUS Vivobook metal nameplate. The spiritual slogan provided by the previous generations has also been continued in this generation. I feel that this laptop is for “Explore The Possibilities” was born.

Turn on the laptop and you can see that it uses a full-size ErgoSense keyboard with a numeric keypad next to it. The design is the same as in previous years. You can see the stripe painting on the Enter key, the orange jump color of the ESC key, and the power supply. The position of the key is specially made to identify the concave. In addition to giving the unchanging keyboard a personality, I have found these days that these positions are very convenient for blind pressing.

I am used to using a 14-inch laptop with a desktop computer at home, but it feels like a “painless transfer” when I switch to this laptop. The key spacing of 19.05 mm is the same as that of a desktop keyboard. On the other hand, the keyboard itself has a 0.2 mm curved keycap and 1.4 mm keystroke, which is really comfortable to press.

This laptop supports physical fingerprint recognition, and also supports Windows Hello, which is convenient for fast fingerprint unlocking and face recognition unlocking. What I want to share is that its fingerprint recognition unlocking is very fast in recognition, and its position and design are blind buttons. You can’t press it wrong, that is to say, it allows you to unlock it almost at the same time as turning on the screen. This whole process makes people feel safe and convenient.

As for the touchpad at the bottom, it is also very large. Generally speaking, it is basically not much different from using a mouse, but on the one hand, it also depends on personal habits. Many people I know are still more accustomed to carrying a mouse when going out.

Its video lens has a very intimate anti-peeping physical mask. Frankly speaking, relatively few brands have noticed and added this aspect to this year’s creator notebooks, and this notebook also has such a configuration, which is also impressive. A safe block, and there are two sound receiving holes next to the video lens, which are used to accurately collect sound and filter the surrounding sound to achieve noise reduction.

Another design ingenuity is that this laptop uses a 180° screen hinge. In the past, I found that if I want to show the screen content to my friends like a long-term Macbook, I need to pick up the entire laptop. I think the design is like a book, just unfold it. By the way, this laptop is specially protected with ASUS antibacterial treatment technology, which can inhibit the growth of more than 99% of bacteria within 24 hours, ensuring that the surface of your laptop will remain clean and hygienic for a long time, and reduce the spread of potentially harmful bacteria through contact .

Since the Vivobook Pro 16 OLED is a 16-inch laptop, the I/O ports on the side are of course full. The right side of the fuselage provides DC power input, RJ-45 network port, and supports 4K and 8K external connections. The high-speed HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 TYPE-A of the screen, and the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C that supports data transmission up to 10 Gbps, and the other is Thunderbolt™ 4 that supports data transmission up to 40 Gbps, and the two next to it The order is the power indicator light and then the computer status indicator light.

The left side of the fuselage still gives you a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, audio jack and a MicroSD slot that supports a data transfer speed of up to 312 MB/s, and its network transmission standard is WiFi 6E, with the ASUS WiFi SmartConnect function included The ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology can improve the connection stability. I think both the expandability and support are very sufficient, and all the latest and best transmission standards are provided. This point directly beats a bunch when purchasing laptop.

When I introduced the keyboard earlier, I showed you that this laptop has a very conspicuous Harman/Kardon (Mainstream) logo, which makes its external sound effects very layered. I took this photo especially to share with you To share, the dual front-facing speakers it uses are under the base of the laptop, and are specially designed with a bevel cut, which allows the sound to directly touch the table when it comes out. If the table is made of wood, part of the treble will be absorbed , bring out a relatively stable bass, if it is metal or plastic, then the treble echo will be clearer, which will bring the illusion of “louder”, but in fact this set of speakers is very good in human voice, except for video conference use, I think it’s also very suitable for listening to pop music with vocals as the main part.

An important point is that this position is not easy to be blocked, and it is not easy to get dirty, dusty, and occupy space like many designs directly above the keyboard. It is my favorite position.

In terms of heat dissipation, this notebook, like most ASUS large-size notebooks, uses a dual-fan, three-vent cooling system. The position of the fan is at the bottom. The group is on the left side of the I/O port, where it is not easy to feel hot air, nor is it easy to affect the normal operation.

I think the cooling capacity of the Vivobook Pro 16 OLED is not only used to meet the needs of clipping and photo processing, but also very suitable for playing games for a long time. If you want to take a break, use its large screen with Bluetooth 5.0, you can quickly follow the Pair the Bluetooth handle to play the game. Of course, you can also connect the earmuffs, and turn on the “Game Mode” to turn off the content in the background, so as to optimize the computer to play the game, bringing a very immersive gaming experience .

Now that it is brought to the screen, this screen is equipped with a 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio screen with a resolution of 3200 x 2000 pixels. I think that due to the aspect ratio and the narrow bezels on three sides, the screen-to-body ratio is the same It can reach 87%. On the one hand, as mentioned earlier, there is a heat dissipation vent at the bottom. This design is relatively safe in terms of screen durability.

This screen is very interesting. The large screen ratio brings a good visual refreshment. It supports 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, PANTONE certification, average Delta-E < 2, and has a peak brightness of 600 nits. The rate can be switched between 60Hz and 120 Hz. If you want to watch anime, watch dramas or play games, you can choose a high frame rate. If you simply browse the web or type, you can choose a frame rate of 60Hz.

In addition, it supports a response time of 0.2 milliseconds. It can also customize the color gamut and support HDR display when playing games. Turn on the “Night Light” function to quickly filter blue light. If you are sure to use the laptop for a long time, it is recommended to turn it on to protect your eyes. Bar!

In addition, the above-mentioned battery performance, sound effects, screen display, etc. all support personalized customized content. Just open My ASUS, and you can make detailed settings respectively. One advantage is that these settings are all adjusted by ASUS. For example, the battery maintenance mode can be turned on to prolong the battery life, the fan part can be connected to the power supply, and the “high-efficiency mode” can be forced to be turned on to improve performance. The standard mode can be used for daily use, and if it is In winter, you can even extend the battery life of the laptop through the quiet mode while maintaining the same performance.

Regarding the screen, I think you can turn on the two options of pixel rearrangement and pixel shift for a long time. The former is simply a screen saver, especially it will keep the screen display optimized. These intimate functions are also to prevent screen burn-in .

In addition, the settings related to wireless connection and touch input are the same as in previous years. I won’t go into details here. I think that as far as major notebook manufacturers are concerned, My ASUS has undergone iterative updates. Now this interface is intuitive to use, and practical.

Quickly share the performance, the laptop I tested is K6602, equipped with Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor 2.6 GHz, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 8GB GDDR6 discrete graphics card and built-in Intel® Iris Xᵉ display The chip has a high score of 10545 under PCMARK, and the digital content creation has a score of 10409, which means that you use this laptop to edit and draw pictures, which is at the upper-middle level in the current market. I also ran the CPU Calculate scores with GPU graphics, and share them here quickly and easily.

I especially put the processor and the graphics card at the end to share, because just like the surprise I got out of the box, ASUS has made a very delicate and practical design even if it is a gift laptop bag. Similarly, this pen The more exclusive feature of the computer is that it has begun to turn to “cross-platform integration” in terms of performance applications. Moreover, the starting point is different from the use of the mobile phone connection function in the Microsoft system. Microsoft’s mobile phone connection function has two restrictions, one is limited to Android phones, and the other is limited to basic applications such as calling, synchronizing messages, and photos. However, Vivobook is paired with ASUS exclusive GlideX software is a cross-platform support for Android phones and iPhones, and also supports Mac and Windows laptop screen sharing and control, and thanks to the Intel® Core™ H series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card, this time In terms of experience, the overall connection efficiency is very high.

For an Android phone, just install the GlideX app, and then open the GlideX app on the computer, and then you can perform a mirroring connection under the same network domain to directly operate all the content in the phone.

Even if you want to play the game horizontally, the screen can be freely enlarged or reduced according to the needs. At the same time, the Windows 11 environment can also be used, and it can also be operated with a laptop mouse and keyboard, and the sound effects can also be used directly. The speaker of the laptop is used as an external output, which is very convenient for me.

The GlideX app defaults to HD quality, if you want to unlock more, just become a paid member. Or buy this laptop, complete the registration on the official website within the warranty period, and open the “GlideX ASUS PC Friend Experience Voucher” in MyASUS (computer version), you can also enjoy a free trial of “GlideX Professional Edition” for one year.

As a creator, I use Chrome browser, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator most of the time, and Adobe Premiere Pro is only turned on when editing clips, so Adobe Creative Cloud is a must-pay, and during this time I use The biggest advantage of this laptop is that it gives full play to the advantages of the 16-inch laptop, bringing better screen, louder sound effect, very good cooling performance, plus the 13th generation Intel ® Core ™ H series processor And the combination of NVIDIA ®GeForce RTX ™4060 graphics card, I think it is the best choice for anyone who needs a creator’s laptop. It has very comprehensive functions and can also meet the performance requirements of games. Although it is 16 inches, it is not very heavy. The specified weight is only 1.90 kg, and the accompanying laptop case is also very useful. The key point is that the price of such a laptop is only set at NT$63,900. In addition, there is a combination of the 13th generation Intel ® Core ™ i5/i9 H series processor and NVIDIA ®GeForce RTX ™ 4050 graphics card. The price is more affordable, starting at NT$53,900.

Finally, if you are not an Adobe member, but you want to be a creator, then buying this laptop also provides a 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud free subscription, which is quite a deal. This laptop also includes a 3-month free trial of Xbox Game Pass, so you can play games to relax when you are tired of creating!

