ASUS VivoWatch 5 AERO is now available in Taiwan

ASUS officially brought the smart health bracelet VivoWatch 5 AERO to Taiwanese consumers on December 14. It focuses on health monitoring and has pulse wave index, blood oxygen, electrocardiogram, heart rate and APP blood pressure management, bringing users a better understanding of their own health assistance and companionship.

ASUS said that the VivoWatch 5 AERO is currently the only smart bracelet that can measure pulse index. It uses a medical-grade triode single-lead ECG electrical sensor and a dual-channel PPG optical sensor. The user places a finger on the surface sensor to measure pulse and blood oxygen levels.

VivoWatch 5 AERO provides swimming, running, walking, yoga, core exercise and other sports modes, and uses the app to let users know their own exercise data, health index and other information at a glance.

The whole machine has 5ATM life waterproof, not restricted by showering or swimming, daily washing and cooking, or snorkeling are no problem at all; the strap part is made of medical grade silicone material, soft and anti-allergic; plus magnetic charging The design is simple and intuitive to operate, and the user can switch to the power-saving mode, which can greatly extend the battery life up to 7 days; the independent GPS chip also has 5-star positioning and movement track tracking functions, even if you forget to carry your mobile phone during outdoor sports, you can still provide Relevant data, such as: speed, distance, route, stride frequency and pace, precisely control the effect.

ASUS, which adheres to Taiwan’s manufacturing and technology 100% independent research and development, brings the price of NT3,690 for VivoWatch 5 AERO this time, and it will be available in Yahoo! Shopping Malls, PChome online shopping, momo shopping network and all ASUS mobile phones in Taiwan from December 14th Stores are available for early access.