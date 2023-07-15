ASUS Working to Resolve Overheating Issue in ROG Ally’s SD Card Reader

ASUS has finally admitted that there is a problem with the SD card reader in its ROG Ally gaming laptop, causing microSD memory cards to malfunction. After over half a month of reported issues, ASUS has stated that it is actively working on resolving the problem.

The issue came to light when many players reported problems with their microSD memory cards in the Discord ROG chat room. It was discovered that the SD card reader can overheat under certain stressful conditions, leading to malfunctions. ASUS has acknowledged this and is taking steps to rectify the issue.

To address the problem, ASUS is planning to release an update that will fine-tune the minimum fan speed on the ROG Ally, improving reliability and controlling fan noise. However, for users who already have an SD card reader, ASUS advises contacting local official customer service for the RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) process to check for any issues and arrange for repairs. It is unlikely that users will receive a new ROG Ally as a replacement.

In the meantime, ASUS recommends that users who can still use their devices normally should utilize the internal SSD storage space for installing games, avoiding the use of the microSD memory card until ASUS releases an updated resolution file.

This issue was first brought to light in June by a foreign user CPPC TEK, who found that the microSD memory card in the ASUS ROG Ally was overheating due to the proximity of the card reader to the VRM powered by the AMD APU. It was predicted that ASUS would need to provide an update with a better fan curve to prevent the problem from worsening.

Further discussions on the Reddit forum revealed that the problem lies with the controller of the SD card reader, which is on the other side of the motherboard and in a hard-to-reach location. This lack of airflow can potentially lead to gradual burnout of the controller.

To prevent SD card failure, some recommended settings include switching the SD card from better performance to quick removal in disk management. However, adjusting the fan for improved overheating may result in louder fan noise, which may not be a favorable long-term solution for those who are sensitive to noise.

Overall, this appears to be a hardware design flaw that ASUS is actively working to address. In the meantime, users are advised to exercise caution when using the SD card reader and consider alternative storage options to avoid potential malfunctions.

