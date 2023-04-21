ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED sustainable process materials create an environmentally friendly thin and light notebook- Saydigi-Tech

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED uses sustainable process materials to create an environmentally friendly thin and light notebook

ASUS’s thin, light and efficient Zenbook series welcomes a new member Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) on the 21st. In addition to being the world‘s thinnest and lightest 13-inch OLED notebook, it also uses sustainable process materials from the body to the box, responding to The sustainable issue of caring for the earth!

Zenbook S 13 OLED has a 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED screen. The overall body is only 1cm thick and weighs 1kg. It is equipped with up to 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB LPDDR5 memory, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage space, all-metal body, with Type C, HDMI/Type A/Thunderbolt 4 and headphone jack slots on both sides. The 63Wh battery can support more than 14 hours of use.

This time, there are still quite careful details in terms of sustainable materials. From the perspective of the fuselage, the design of Zenbook S 13 OLED adopts sustainable process materials. The cap is made of recycled plastic, the speaker is made of recycled materials from the sea, the touch panel and the PCB of the computer are also made of halogen-free materials, and even the outer packaging carton is completely made of paper, no plastic, no glue, and it can be opened Fold the inner cardboard into a cooling shelf after packing!

The appearance of Zenbook S 13 OLED stone gray continues the texture design concept of ASUS Zenbook. The Plasma Ceramic Aluminum alloy is matched with the aesthetic design of stone pattern, and its wear-resistant hardness and metal heat insulation characteristics are taken into account.

In order to make the body thinner, the camera on the top of the screen has chosen to sink behind the screen, but even if the body is thinner, the frame is carefully made of aluminum frame so that consumers can have a safe experience.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED screen has passed 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, Delta<1, PANTONE and TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications, all of which have passed 26 military standards.

Zenbook S 13 OLED has rock gray and gentleman blue two-color options, and the recommended price starts from NT$48,900. It will be available in Taiwan from now on, and you can get a small gift by making an appointment at designated stores.