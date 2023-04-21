ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED is one centimeter thick and weighs one kilogram

ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED

ASUS released a new generation of Zenbook S13 OLED (UX5304) today, bringing Zenbook’s consistent emphasis on lightness and thinness to a whole new level. ASUS claims that the Zenbook S13 is the thinnest OLED laptop in history. It aims to be 1 cm thick and 1 kg in weight. cm.

In order to achieve this ultimate goal of thinness, ASUS has developed an ultra-thin OLED panel for the upper cover and the screen surface, and the material of the screen frame has been changed from plastic to aluminum metal, saving 0.4mm of thickness here; and On the other side, its Full HD resolution webcam with IR function is also specially designed and embedded in the top cover, making it 0.8mm thinner than the previous generation. Finally, ASUS has also developed a dedicated ultra-thin OLED panel, saving 1.15mm here. Overall, the part of the upper cover is reduced from 4.7mm to 3.2mm, about 30% thinner than the previous generation.

As for the keyboard and laptop body, ASUS first strengthened the keyboard with magnesium-aluminum alloy, and reduced the thickness of the chassis by 0.1mm. Next is to adopt a thin 0.15mm PCB board and reduce the PCB board area by 15%. Coupled with an ultra-thin fan, a 0.45mm thinner battery, and a 25% smaller keyboard, the thickness of the chassis is also reduced from 9.9mm to 7.4mm. The sum of the upper and lower halves is 10.6mm, which is only one line more than 1 centimeter.

ASUS also places special emphasis on the use of recycled materials on the Zenbook S13 OLED, including the use of industrially recycled aluminum on the upper cover and chassis, the use of industrially recycled magnesium-aluminum alloys on the keyboard surface, and the use of consumer product recycled plastics on the keycaps. There are also some components such as speakers that use ocean-recycled plastics. The aluminum cover ASUS once again uses plasma oxidation technology to form a protective layer that feels a bit like a stone. This does not require special chemical materials, so it is more environmentally friendly, and it also has the characteristics of wear resistance, corrosion resistance, and high hardness. .

In terms of internal specifications, the Zenbook S13 OLED uses a 2,880 x 1,800 (16:10) resolution Lumina OLED panel with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak brightness of 550nits. It is also equipped with up to 13th generation Core i7 processor, up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD. ASUS claims that it has more than 14 hours of power, and has the ability to charge to 70% in 49 minutes. Although the body is so thin, it is still equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

Zenbook S13 OLED is now on sale, priced from NT$48,900.