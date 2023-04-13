Home Technology ASUS Zenfone 10 Benchmarks Leaked, Basic Specifications Leaked-ePrice.HK
Technology

ASUS Zenfone 10 Benchmarks Leaked, Basic Specifications Leaked-ePrice.HK

by admin
ASUS Zenfone 10 Benchmarks Leaked, Basic Specifications Leaked-ePrice.HK

Since Zenfone 9 was announced at the end of July last year and then released in September, it is estimated that the successor model Zenfone 10 will be released and launched at a similar pace. Now I believe it is time for the ASUS development team to test the new machine, because foreign media yesterday It was found that Geekbench, a benchmarking website, published information believed to be Zenfone 10.

Up to 16GB RAM

There is no doubt that Zenfone 10 will continue to take the high-end route. According to the information published by Geekbench, the engineering machine uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB RAM, but the Zenfone 9 currently on sale, the factory provides 6GB, 8GB and 16GB three RAM capacity options. The system preloaded on the engineering machine is Android 13, with a score of 2,008 single-core and 5,454 multi-core, but these numbers are not of much reference value at this stage.

Give up the fine awn design

According to previous revelations, ASUS will abandon the thin-sized screen of the previous generation Zenfone 9, and Zenfone 10 will use a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, provide 256GB or 512GB storage, and the main camera will use a 200MP sensor with optical shock resistance. , the fuselage will maintain IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating, and there are three fuselage color options.

0413-3a.jpg

Source: gsmarena

See also  Influencers beyond the product: 61% of Italians follow them for news and to have fun

You may also like

The eCommerce startup Shopstory makes it to the...

GeForce RTX 4070: This is Nvidia’s new mid-range...

DJI Inspire 3 takes professional aerial photography to...

Extended connectivity simplifies integration into process control

EcoHealth and Technology – ESA launches Jupiter space...

Wind energy: No sign of green tech boom...

Cosmic process or being intervened by advanced civilization?Scientists:...

Swiss company courts dubious customers

The Night Agent Is Already One of Netflix’s...

Electronic patient file: The digitization of the healthcare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy