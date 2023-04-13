Since Zenfone 9 was announced at the end of July last year and then released in September, it is estimated that the successor model Zenfone 10 will be released and launched at a similar pace. Now I believe it is time for the ASUS development team to test the new machine, because foreign media yesterday It was found that Geekbench, a benchmarking website, published information believed to be Zenfone 10.

Up to 16GB RAM

There is no doubt that Zenfone 10 will continue to take the high-end route. According to the information published by Geekbench, the engineering machine uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB RAM, but the Zenfone 9 currently on sale, the factory provides 6GB, 8GB and 16GB three RAM capacity options. The system preloaded on the engineering machine is Android 13, with a score of 2,008 single-core and 5,454 multi-core, but these numbers are not of much reference value at this stage.

Give up the fine awn design

According to previous revelations, ASUS will abandon the thin-sized screen of the previous generation Zenfone 9, and Zenfone 10 will use a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, support 120Hz refresh rate, provide 256GB or 512GB storage, and the main camera will use a 200MP sensor with optical shock resistance. , the fuselage will maintain IP68 dustproof and waterproof rating, and there are three fuselage color options.

Source: gsmarena