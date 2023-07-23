ASUS Zenfone 10: Experiencing the Power of One-Handed Photography with Internet Celebrities

ASUS Launches Zenfone 10: A Flagship 5G Smartphone with Impressive Features

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, released its highly anticipated flagship mobile phone, Zenfone 10, at the end of last month. The device has been receiving praise from all sectors for its sleek design, one-handed usability, and AI-powered smart photography capabilities.

To celebrate the launch, ASUS collaborated with Lotte Girls, a popular Taiwanese girl group, as well as seven well-known internet celebrities, for a unique photography challenge on Instagram. The challenge, titled “one-handed shooting,” invited participants to showcase their photography skills using the Zenfone 10. Fans were encouraged to participate before August 19 for a chance to win a Zenfone 10 (8GB / 256GB, random color) or a Zenfone 10 NT$5,000 discount coupon.

The Zenfone 10 boasts impressive features, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 6-axis anti-shake Hybrid gimbal 2.0, and AI high-sensitivity photography. It is available in five different colors, namely Intercontinental Green, Eclipse Red, Comet White, Meteorite Blue, and Midnight Black. The device is also IP68 waterproof and dustproof, providing users with peace of mind in any situation. With a powerful 4300mAh battery, the Zenfone 10 ensures long-lasting usage and even supports 15W wireless charging. Additionally, a convenient snapshot feature allows users to capture memorable moments with just a double click of the volume button. The smartphone also features several one-handed control UI designs to enhance user experience. The Zenfome 10 is priced starting from NT$19,990.

Participants of the Zenfone 10 one-handed photoshoot activity were given specific challenges to complete during different time slots. Each challenge was announced by popular internet celebrities on Instagram. Participants had to create exclusive photos or videos according to the specified content and publish them on their personal Instagram feeds. To enter the contest, they had to tag @zenfonetw and set their account to public. The winners of each challenge were announced on the Instagram account @zenfonetw and had to claim their prizes within 10 working days.

In addition to the launch of the Zenfone 10, ASUS also recently announced a collaboration with “Neon Genesis Evangelion” for its ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand. The second co-branded release, adopting the theme design of “Device No. 2” and “Asuka,” is scheduled to go on sale in August.

Moreover, ASUS has partnered with Free Wings Hyundai to introduce the Hyundai Tucson L Turbo Hybrid GLTH-C Turbo Gasoline, offering customers an opportunity for a test drive.

Fans of the beloved anime character Crayon Shinchan will be delighted to know that the first 3D version of “New Dimension! Crayon Shin-Chan Movie Superpower Armageddon ~ Fly! Hand-rolled sushi ~” will be hitting theaters soon, promising an exciting and entertaining experience.

For students preparing for the upcoming school year, Apple has announced its back-to-school project, where customers can receive free AirPods or Apple Pencil with the purchase of designated products at educational discounts.

In conclusion, the launch of ASUS’s Zenfone 10 has created quite a buzz with its exceptional features and one-handed usability. The collaboration with Lotte Girls and prominent internet celebrities for the Instagram photography challenge has further enhanced its popularity among consumers. With the device’s powerful performance, AI-powered camera capabilities, and sleek design, the Zenfone 10 is expected to be a game-changer in the smartphone industry.

