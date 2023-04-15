You may still be intoxicated by the release of the Asus ROG Phone 7 series last night, but another masterpiece of Asus has also appeared in the Geekbench database recently, an “ASUS_AI2302” model device, which is estimated to be the Asus Zenfone 10 mobile phone.

The latest running score of this phone has been freshly released. Its single-core running score is 2008 points, and the multi-core score is 5454 points. It runs the latest Android 13 operating system, is equipped with 16GB RAM in storage specifications, and will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor. Apart from these, no more specifications of the new machine have been exposed.

Asus Zenfone 10 will be upgraded from the previous 5.9-inch to a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, it supports up to 16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB ROM. The battery has a built-in 5000mAh with 67W fast charging, and is equipped with a liquid cooling system.

The phone will also support an OIS optical shockproof 200-megapixel main mirror, and an IP68 dustproof and waterproof body.