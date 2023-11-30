Asus ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD, our review

The Asus ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD portable monitor is an ideal product for those looking for a versatile, lightweight and innovative device, which allows you to write and draw with an active pen on a 10-point touch screen. It is a 14-inch IPS monitor with Full HD resolution, which offers high visual quality, thanks to OLED technology, HDR support and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The monitor also has a pixel response time of 1 ms, which ensures smooth playback of animated content.

This monitor easily connects to various devices, such as laptops, smartphones, game consoles and camcorders, thanks to the two USB-C ports (DP Alt mode) and the micro HDMI port. The monitor also supports the HDCP protocol, which allows you to view protected content. The monitor also has a headphone jack, for enjoying audio privately.

The highlight of the monitor is the included ASUS pen, which allows you to write, draw or annotate in any supported application. The pen features Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 2.0 technology and a sensitivity of 4096 levels, which ensures low latency and fast response, for a smooth and natural writing experience. The pen also has built-in magnets that attach it to the top of the monitor and a one-year lifespan on a single battery charge.

The monitor also has a built-in kickstand that offers up to 150° of hinge movement in both landscape and portrait orientations, to accommodate different scenarios. The monitor also has a built-in ¼” threaded socket for compatibility with a standard tripod. The monitor is extremely light and thin, weighing 620 grams and a thickness of just 5 millimeters.

The ZenScreen in question also offers a series of ASUS functions and technologies, such as the DisplayWidget software, which allows you to customize monitor settings, the GamePlus, which offers gaming features, the QuickFit, which offers reference grids, the SPLENDID , which offers preset color modes, Flicker-free, which reduces screen flickering, and Low Blue Light, which reduces harmful blue light.

The monitor is priced at around €430, which is quite competitive compared to other similar products on the market. The monitor is easy to install and set up, thanks to the ASUS Router app, which offers step-by-step guidance and remote management. The monitor also has a 3-year warranty, which shows the manufacturer’s confidence in its durability.

In conclusion, the Asus ZenScreen Ink MB14AHD portable monitor is a recommended product for those looking for a high-quality portable monitor, with high performance, innovative writing and drawing functions and rich connectivity. The monitor offers a series of advantages and possibilities for use in many different scenarios.

