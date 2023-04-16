ASUS’s first handheld game console “ROG Ally” is about to launch globally!Foreign media reveals the price range- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

ASUS’s first handheld game console “ROG Ally”. (Picture taken from ASUS ROG official Twitter)

In addition to releasing this year’s new generation of e-sports flagship ROG Phone 7 series dual-machines, ASUS recently released the first handheld game console “ROG Ally” on the official Twitter earlier.ASUS ROG Official TwitterIt once again brought the latest notice of “ROG Ally will be launched soon”, which made many players hold high expectations.

As for the release date, the official is still keeping it secret. Only in this teaser Po article, players can fill in the link to register their email information in the BestBuy ASUS official online flagship store, so as to get the latest information on ROG Ally’s pre-order listing as soon as possible.

According to the ROG Ally pre-heating promotional video previously released by the official, as well as recent foreign media rumors and news, the specifications and configuration of ASUS’s first handheld game console ROG Ally are compiled. The main points include:

1. Seven-inch touch screen

Like the Steam Deck handheld launched by VALVE, the ROG Ally expected to be released by ASUS is also equipped with a 7-inch touch screen, and there are dedicated control handles on the left and right sides. The difference is that ASUS ROG Ally adopts a 16:9 screen ratio, a screen resolution of 1920 X 1080 and supports 120Hz, and a body weight of about 608 grams. The screen resolution of Steam Deck is 1280×800, 16:10 ratio, and the body weight is 669 grams.

In addition, the back of the machine is equipped with the belief LOGO of ROG Prodigal Eye, and provides a function that allows players to customize the RGB lighting effect.

2. Support Windows 11 system and customized processor

At present, ASUS officially only revealed that ROG Ally supports Microsoft Windows 11 system and can be connected to an external independent graphics card. . As for the processor, built-in memory and other specifications and configurations, there is still no further news. However, according to information obtained by foreign media, the ROG Ally gaming handheld will be equipped with a customized processor, which is estimated to be a combination of AMD Zen 4 + RDNA 3 architecture. However, it has not been officially confirmed by ASUS.

3. Price

The Steam Deck game handheld launched by VALVE has a minimum entry price of US$399, and the recommended price in Taiwan starts at 13,380 yuan. According to the foreign media Notebookcheck, ASUS ROG Ally game handheld, the launch price range is likely to fall between 650 and 700 US dollars (about NT$19,837 to 21,363), and the launch time will be in the second quarter of this year, from April to during June.

