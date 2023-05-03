Asustor Flashstor 6 and 12 PRO, NVMe NAS for everyone

Asustor expands the list with solutions Flashstor 6 and 12 PRO, high performance NAS, particularly compact and based on technology NVMe and Intel architecture.

Equipped with a 2.9 GHz Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor (turbo clock) and 4 GByte of 2933 MHz DDR4 RAM (16 GByte maximum), the new Flashstor 6 and 12 Pro include two USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 ports, one S/PDIF port, one HDMI 2.0 and offer the possibility of mounting up to 6 and up to 12 NVMe SSD drives.

Flashstor 6 provides two 2.5GbE ports, while Flashstor 12 Pro comes standard with one 10GbE port. This latest version achieves 1.1 GB/s read and up to 1.2 GB/s write.

Particularly interesting is then the possibility of connecting via USB the expansion unit AS6004U; thanks to MyArchive support, the expansion unit can also be used as a removable disk device.

The new Flashstor can rely on the proven ADM 4.2which includes particularly useful features such as, for example, Dr. Asustor, which helps to effectively reduce data security risks, Share Links, which also allows users who do not have an account on the NAS to download and upload files in total security, VPN clients such as WireGuard and over 200 applications capable of satisfying every type of need, from entertainment to video surveillance, via virtualization and the office.

The new Flashstor 6 and Flashstor 12 Pro are available from today with retail prices of €559.00 and €949.00 including VAT respectively.