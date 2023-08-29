at IFA will debut the new limited edition Peacock Blue • Techzilla

HONOR will showcase its stunning new Peacock Blue Limited Edition for the HONOR 90 Series in European markets at IFA2023 in Berlin. This color choice inspired by the vibrant colors of the peacock tail, beautifully intertwines the elegance of nature with technology.

It is a variant only on an aesthetic level, in fact this edition will be based, at the hardware level, on the same model that we already know.

HONOR 90 5G Smartphone, 200MP Triple Camera, 6.7” Curved AMOLED Display @ 120Hz, 8GB + 256GB, 5,000mAh Battery, Dual SIM, Android 13, Midnight Black

The HONOR 90 is a mid-range Android phone that was launched in China in May and Italy in early July 2023. This device shares some similar features with the HONOR 90 Pro. 6.7 inches with Full-HD+ resolution (2664 x 1200 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The phone features an in-display fingerprint reader, a maximum brightness of 1600 nits, and a centered punch hole that houses the front-facing camera.

Inside, the HONOR 90 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor. This chipset is joined by 8 or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB internal storage options. As far as photography is concerned, the phone boasts a photographic system consisting of four sensors. On the back, there is a triple camera setup that includes a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera, located in the central hole of the screen, has a 50 MP sensor.

On the connectivity front, the HONOR 90 offers support for the 5G network with the possibility of using two SIMs simultaneously. It also includes features like VoLTE, 802.11ax Wi-Fi on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The built-in battery is 5000mAh and supports 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology when used with the appropriate cable.

