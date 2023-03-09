An online quiz that takes place within your own school, faithfully reproduced using Minecraft for Education, a map of stumbling blocks of Milan made on Google Earth, a game dedicated to sustainability and programmed with Cospaces Edu. They are not ideas, but 3 of the projects Italian schools have worked on as part of Qualcomm Incorporated’s 5G Smart School program (through its Wireless Reach Initiative, which involves 47 countries around the world), in collaboration with WeSchool, Tim and Acer.

The program was created to bring next generation wireless technologies5G connectivity, access to an online learning platform in primary and secondary schools (students aged between 11 and 19), together with training on innovative digital teaching methodologies and ongoing support for teachers.

During presentation in Rome the projects of individual schools were presented (ISS Cattaneo di MilanoIC Foscolo di Torino and ISS Ferrari-Hertz’s Roma) and sum up the current part of the programme, in view of future developments: “What has actually changed? Motivation within the classes”, said Maria Rizzuto, director of Cattaneo.

In the passionate deepening of Camilla Rossini, project manager of 5G Smart School for WeSchool, also echoed one of the teachers of the Foscolo institute in Turin, Verena Lopes. Recounting that in their case the project took place in the afternoon, thus becoming interclass, managing to involve students who are usually less participatory and to excite the more reticent teachers. In fact, teachers receive continuous training and access to the WeSchool online platform also with reference to teaching tools (such as Minecraft for Education and CoSpaces Edu, combined with Project Based Learning and Role Play).

Teachers and students are provided with tools such as i notebook Acer Snapdragon 5G platform-enabled (for teachers) and Wi-Fi models (for students). The devices are connected to Tima’s 5G network. For the 2023-2024 phase, the use of virtual reality viewers will also be added, and for 2024-2025 also of educational robots. Between this and next year they will be involved teachers and students of the Sidoli Institute (Turin), the IIS Lancia of Borgosesia (Vicenza), the ISS Mapelli of Monza, the Orazio Flacco of Portici (Naples) and the ProfAgri of Salerno.

That technology should be something that connects generations to each other, rather than dividing them, he also recalled Federico Mollicone, chairman of the Culture Commission of the Chamber. Ensuring connectivity in schools, he underlined, translates into guaranteeing the constitutional right to study, just as more qualified training becomes an ethical duty.

Therefore, the attention paid also at European level to the school starts from the school bridging the connection gap. If it is true that, compared to previous years, significant improvements have been recorded for 5G coverage in EU states, this is equal to 66% in the most populated areas, but still remains lower than 40% in rural areas (latest Desi data).

To these data, in the report studied for the occasion by iCom, the Institute for Competitiveness, those of Infratel Italia are added: between 10 June and 31 August 2021, Infratel carried out a mapping to identify the so-called market failure areas, i.e. areas that needed public intervention to achieve 5G coverage by 2026. For to carry out the mapping, the Italian territory was divided into a grid of pixels (each one corresponds to an area of ​​100×100 metres). In May, 7.3% of the national territory was covered with the stand-alone 5G standard: the coverage of Emilia Romagna (14.9% of pixels covered) and Lazio (14.7%) stood out in this context; looking at the provinces, Milan leads the ranking with half of its territory already covered (49.2%), followed by Trieste (46.9%), Naples (45.3%) and Monza and Brianza (42.1%).

According to World Economic Forumin 2022 more than 60% of the world‘s GDP is expected to depend on digital technologies: “Yet 37% of the world‘s population, almost 3 billion people, remains offline and many more have access only to unreliable internet connections – he said Fabio Iaione, country manager of Qualcomm Italy – We believe that 5G is a formidable driver of change and an extraordinary opportunity to change everyday life”.