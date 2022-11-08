New concept for safety: the world‘s first helmet with an integrated airbag. It is a prototype but the first tests have already shown that by combining the two energy absorption technologies (passive protection and airbag), the linear acceleration of the head and therefore the risk of injury can be substantially reduced.





The project has just been presented at Eicma, the two-wheeler show in Milan and was born from Airoh in collaboration with Autoliv, world leader in safety systems for motor vehicles. And behind it is the work of a young engineer: Roberta Descrovi who aims to redefine the perception of helmet safety in the motorcycle industry.

Trial Mips, the anti-trauma technology for bike helmets (and more) by Emanuele Capone

06 June 2022



From a technical point of view this helmet is able to recognize that the motorcyclist is about to fall and therefore manages to activate an airbag around the shell in such a way as to have an additional element to extend the absorption of energy during impact. In this way it is possible to offer additional protection to that already guaranteed by normal helmets.





The airbag is inflated by a specific system that uses technology similar to that of automotive airbags. The module is fully integrated into the helmet, covered with shields that can open and allow the airbag to inflate. The system is also able not to compromise the design of the helmet while maintaining the characteristics that have always distinguished Airoh products: lightness and compactness.

Accessories The supertenology of helmets for running in the desert by Vincenzo Borgomeo

December 21, 2021



“The concept presented at Eicma – they explain to the Airoh company – is based on a considerable number of virtual CAE tests in the first phase, followed by correlated physical impact tests, which led to the further optimization of critical parameters such as design, coverage, pressure and volume. This is an absolute novelty in the field of motorcycle helmets and we are proud of the result achieved, even if it is still under development ”.





Now more tests will be done and there will be several refinements with the aim of further developing the product. Soon to talk about marketing but it is likely that the system will debut on the track where Airoh with its riders has taken home – 2005 to date – 125 world titles.