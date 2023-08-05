At the Tour de France Continental is the protagonist…

Al Continental Tour de France is the protagonist with its tires for cars and bicycles.

Continental exceptional supplier to the Tour de France

The spotlights have split, like this Continental – in its dual function of equipment supplier and sponsor – attracts the attention of the media from all over the world during the 110th Tour de France.

The fair

1,800 accredited journalists, 100 television stations and 7,800 hours of broadcasting. In almost 200 countries they reported the Tour de France 2023.

Circa two billion people followed the show on TV. While 10-12 million fans lined the roadsides to watch the stages live.

The stages

Briton Adam Yates kicked off the Tour with his first stage win. Slovenian Tadej Pogačar and Dane Jonas Vingegaard were involved in an epic handlebar-to-handlebar duel that lasted for most of the race.

Jordi Meeus, of the German team Bora-Hansgrohe, crosses the finish line first in the prestigious final sprint on the Champs-Élysees.

Also this year, six professional teams: INEOS Grenadiers, Movistar, Bahrain Victorious, Wanty-Gobert-Intermarche, UAE Team Emirates and Groupama-FDJ. These benefit from the quality and reliability of high-tech racing tires made in Korbach, Germany.

Five of the top ten athletes in the general classification compete on Continental tyres

“The Tour de France captures the collective imagination like probably no other sporting event in the world. Athletes experience joy and suffering, create exciting stories and stage winners remain etched in memory for decades.

This summer was no different, Continental has always been at the center of the scene again this year” Summarizes Enno Straten Head of Strategy, Analytics & Marketing – EMEA. “We are proud to have been able to make a significant contribution to a safe and sustainable Tour de France.”

The goals

After around 3,400 kilometers of racing, Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) repeated last year’s victory ahead of Pogačar and Yates, both from UAE Team Emirates and both on bikes fitted with Continental tyres.

Pogačar also won the white jersey awarded to the best young player. In total, eight of the twenty-one stages were won by riders using Continental tyres.

Grand Prix 5000 S TR

I Grand Prix 5000 S TR made in the Continental factory in Korbach, Germany. This tire is lighter and faster than its predecessors.

Plus, it has stronger sidewalls, allowing it to set a new benchmark in tubeless-ready technology. The Grand Prix 5000 S TR also stands out for the perfect balance between weight and mileage, speed, comfort and puncture resistance, making it the ideal option for competitions. Furthermore, these characteristics were fundamental in dealing with the different conditions that the riders encountered along the roads of the Tour de France. The progress of the technology used in the construction of tires has played a significant role in the increase in the average speeds recorded in the most famous bicycle stage race in the world: from 25 km/h in the inaugural edition, they have exceeded 41 km/h , although the profile of the route has become increasingly demanding over the years.

As in previous years, the official vehicles of the Tour organizers were also equipped with Continental tires for their journey on French roads. The PremiumContact 6 e l’EcoContact 6 they were able to demonstrate, once again, their extraordinary qualities. Both tires combine excellent comfort, precise steering response and good environmental sustainability. This allows them to guarantee adequate performance for support vehicles that have faced different types of roads – from winding mountain routes to long straights in hot temperatures, always under high load conditions. All the passenger car tires fitted to the Tour de France were produced in the Sarreguemines plant in France and are equipped with the innovative technology ContiRe.Tex.

Continental will return to the Tour de France as a sponsor and equipment supplier again next year. The 2024 edition of the toughest cycling race in the world will start from Florence on June 29 for the first of three stages in Italy and, for the first time in its history, the Tour will not end in Paris, but in Nice.

