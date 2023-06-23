at WMF Gratteri, Lombardo, Altiero and Impastato

The fight against the mafia and the fight against crime, in continuity with the work carried out since the birth of the event, were one of the most heartfelt themes in the eleventh edition of the WMF – We Make Future, International Fair and Festival on Technological and Digital Innovation held at the Rimini Fair from 15 to 17 June. Also this year, in fact, among the numerous illustrious guests, the main stage discussed how struggle on the territory and use of new technologies are both important allies in the fight against organized crime.

“We are a platform for building the future and, as such, we try to spread the culture of legality and fight against the mafias” explains Cosmano LombardoFounder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of the WMF “in the last 20 years our country has paid little attention to the fight against the mafia, we perceive the urgency between society and young people to carry on a continuous and shared struggle through traditional tools and new technologies and communication. We have been interpreting this need and together with our community, for years, we have been trying to make a small contribution to definitively defeat one of the evils of our society”.

On the morning of July 15, the opening day of the WMF, the Assistant prosecutor of the Public Prosecutor of Reggio, Giuseppe Lombardoin a speech entitled “Legality and contrast to the Mafias”.

“The mafia is a huge problem, the mafia erases the future” he begins Lombardo “talking about the mafia by limiting this phenomenon to Italy alone is a mistake we must no longer make. The internalization of the mafia is a well-known phenomenon: it is important to talk about it, it is important to understand how it moves and new technologies can help us in this “

Still on the international front, with regard to the reports of any conflict between the mafias at a global level, during the panel “The fight against mafias is global”held on June 17 with guests of the caliber Nicola GratteriChief Prosecutor of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Catanzaro, Nicholas AltieroDeputy Director of the DIA e Antonio Nicaso, author and mafia expert, comes the denial on the competitiveness between the different mafia branches in the world. “The ‘Ndrangheta has links with the Golfo clan in Colombia, with Mexican cartels, as well as in Brazil. In short, they don’t go to war, they bring together skills and experiences and each one offers knowledge. The same thing must be done when thinking about contrasting action”says Nicaso.

Compared instead to the study of fintech market and the use of cryptocurrencies by criminal organizations, Nicaso continues “we are moving towards a digitization of the mafias which are using systems such as cryptophony to communicate and are also exploring the market and the opportunities offered by cryptocurrencies; this makes it much easier for them to circumvent the anti-money laundering legislation also due to a regulatory asymmetry: not all countries have adequate laws to combat the phenomenon.”

“The level of confrontation with the mafias today is a technological level, we are aware of having to fill a gap, because criminal organizations no longer use sector experts but train their associates also by offering them university courses so that they become IT experts or of communication” says the Deputy Director of DIA Nicola Altiero “collaboration with ethical hackers is essential, who make their expertise available to be able to penetrate encrypted servers: we in Italy want to do a similar thing, thanks to the collaboration of other countries”

It is then the turn of the Chief Prosecutor of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Catanzaro, Nicola Gratteri who, addressing the crowded audience of the WMF, states: “the mafias look more and more like us, they advance as we advance. While we use digital to live our lives and our connectivity, these technologies are also used by the mafia. […] the thing that worries us the most is the fact that the mafias have hired hackers to build new means of communication, platforms that are above our heads that we don’t use, that we don’t know. So far we have managed to pierce 3 of these platforms.”

He then continues with a criticism addressed to the institutions of our country: “Italy is behind from this point of view: we perhaps have the best judicial police in the world but on a technological level the last governments have not invested and, in fact, none of these platforms has been hacked by the Italian police.. this is symptomatic that we need to change our approach. you have to hire computer engineers, hackers. We have to do it quickly, quickly and well” and concludes “the fight against the mafia today turns into a political struggle, because one does not have the caliber to reason on the fact that not only the security of the state but also the economy and therefore democracy are at issue. That’s what they didn’t understand [i politici]”

The event aroused great interest following “The importance of memory: the legacy of Peppino and Felicia Impastato in the fight against the Mafia” Of Luisa Impastato, President of the Casa Memoria Felicia and Peppino Impastato. “Peppino’s story has represented and continues to represent today an ideal point of reference for many people, who continue to be inspired by his ideas and his struggles to carry on their commitment. Practicing social anti-mafia also means opposing a wrong social model, addicted to violence and construction” says Impastato “the themes that Peppino carried forward are still our themes today: he spoke of the fight against the mafia, of social justice, of the fight for the environment, against discrimination and inequality. It’s a story of choices […] an inner battle against his culture of belonging, he, born into a family that was mafia”

