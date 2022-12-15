Ateam recently released its financial report (PDF) for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending July 2023, which mentioned several reasons that led to the closure of “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER”. Ateam stated that the production team ignored the point that PC players are the most popular battle royale game. There were multiple reasons why the PC version was not released when it was launched, and the game crash rate was too high at the beginning of the launch. In addition, the team also ignored the fact that “FINAL FANTASY VII” has a large number of diehard fans, and still adopts a simple revenue model that allows players to pay for characters, and should adopt a revenue model that can increase ARPU.

In addition, through actual observation, it can be known that using Unreal Engine can produce high-quality mobile games and improve the completion of the game. Through the launch of “FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER” this time, the team has also mastered the ability to match multiple players at the same time. And the technology that allows them to play games in real time will be used in other games in the future.

Regarding the new games that will be released in the future, Ateam said that the mobile game market has become saturated, and the games to be released in the future will be mainly mobile phones and cross other platforms at the same time, hoping to attract players from home consoles. In addition to medium-sized titles, the games that are expected to be released in the future also include large-scale titles in cooperation with other companies. The type of games will not be limited to battle royale, and the development of richer types of games will be considered.